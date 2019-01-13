Select Page

Look: Photo of Sean Payton&#039;s epic $225K, Super Bowl trophy playoff speech goes viral

Posted by | Jan 13, 2019 | ,

Look: Photo of Sean Payton's epic $225K, Super Bowl trophy playoff speech goes viral
Saints head coach Sean Payton is the ultimate motivator, as his current and former players know well.

As a player’s coach, he knows what gets his guys to tick, and he uses that motivation to ensure that they play up to their potential when it matters most.

And what he did a few days ago, leading up to the team’s first playoff matchup of their 2018 campaign (against the Eagles), really speaks volumes about how he pumps his teams up. Check out this epic speech he delivered, which consisted of $225K, armed guards and a Super Bowl trophy, as well as this quote:

“Y’all want this?” “Win three f—ing games!” Payton said.

We now have a photo to serve as proof. Check it out below.

We expect the Saints players to go balls-to-the-wall in Sunday’s game.

NFL, Saints

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Look: Photo of Sean Payton&#039;s epic $225K, Super Bowl trophy playoff speech goes viral



Related Posts

Fantasy Football: What to Expect From Dwayne Washington In Week 17

Fantasy Football: What to Expect From Dwayne Washington In Week 17

December 26, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers Must Run to Win Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers Must Run to Win Sunday

December 20, 2018

Tight End Ben Watson Announces Retirement After 2018 Season

Tight End Ben Watson Announces Retirement After 2018 Season

December 28, 2018

NFL Divisional Round: Drew Brees and Nick Foles Meet Again in the ‘Battle of Westlake’

NFL Divisional Round: Drew Brees and Nick Foles Meet Again in the ‘Battle of Westlake’

January 8, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino