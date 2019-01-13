As a player’s coach, he knows what gets his guys to tick, and he uses that motivation to ensure that they play up to their potential when it matters most.
And what he did a few days ago, leading up to the team’s first playoff matchup of their 2018 campaign (against the Eagles), really speaks volumes about how he pumps his teams up. Check out this epic speech he delivered, which consisted of $225K, armed guards and a Super Bowl trophy, as well as this quote:
“Y’all want this?” “Win three f—ing games!” Payton said.
We now have a photo to serve as proof. Check it out below.
We expect the Saints players to go balls-to-the-wall in Sunday’s game.
View the original post at The Saints Nation: Look: Photo of Sean Payton's epic $225K, Super Bowl trophy playoff speech goes viral