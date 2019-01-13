Look: Photo of Sean Payton's epic $225K, Super Bowl trophy playoff speech goes viral

Saints head coach Sean Payton is the ultimate motivator, as his current and former players know well.

As a player’s coach, he knows what gets his guys to tick, and he uses that motivation to ensure that they play up to their potential when it matters most.

And what he did a few days ago, leading up to the team’s first playoff matchup of their 2018 campaign (against the Eagles), really speaks volumes about how he pumps his teams up. Check out this epic speech he delivered, which consisted of $225K, armed guards and a Super Bowl trophy, as well as this quote:

“Y’all want this?” “Win three f—ing games!” Payton said.

From sources: Yesterday, 4 armed guards entered the @saints locker room, with Coach @SeanPayton wheeling the Lombardi trophy on top of $225k in cash. Coach then said: “Y’all want this???” “Win 3 F’n games.” The locker room erupted. $225k is each player’s SB bonus. #WHODAT — Jon DeTrinis (@JonDeTrinis) January 9, 2019

We now have a photo to serve as proof. Check it out below.

We expect the Saints players to go balls-to-the-wall in Sunday’s game.