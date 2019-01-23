Select Page

Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas troll NFL over hefty Super Bowl ticket prices

Posted by | Jan 23, 2019 | ,

NFL fans know how expensive Super Bowl ticket prices are nowadays, which is why conference title games are the real draw. Fans are surrounded by colleagues — many of whom they see during each home game — rather than suits, who are more of bandwagon fans than anything, for the most part.

And, most importantly, conference title games are at least somewhat affordable — without too much travel involved — whereas hitting up the Super Bowl is not.

The Super Bowl just isn’t affordable for most fans, and Saints teammates Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas pointed that out on Twitter. Both of them shared an article about how high ticket prices are nowadays, with MT reacting to it, and Kamara posting a funny GIF.

It’s no surprise that those two are still upset, as if it weren’t for the worst blown call in NFL postseason history, the Saints would be playing in the big game this year.

