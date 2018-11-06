Select Page

Saints rumors indicate team will work out Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall

Nov 6, 2018

The Saints could always use an extra wide receiver or two, as their high-octane offense shreds opposing teams through the air.

And following the Ted Ginn injury, the team has been working to find its No. 3 receiver going forward, as they look to make a deep playoff run. New acquisition Cameron Meredith was initially viewed to be that guy, but he hasn’t worked out well at all, and it’s starting to be apparent why the Bears moved on from him.

So with the job up for grabs, the Saints worked out a number of receivers this week. Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall and Kamar Aiken all showed up for a workout,

Marshall was on the Seahawks earlier in the season, but was released a few weeks ago, after the team’s sixth game. As for Bryant, he was cut by the Cowboys earlier in the year, and visited with the Browns, but nothing came of it. Aiken was cut by the Eagles three weeks ago.

