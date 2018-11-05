Michael Thomas perfectly recreates Joe Horn's flip-phone celebration after TD (Video)

Select Page

Michael Thomas perfectly recreates Joe Horn&#039;s flip-phone celebration after TD (Video)

Social media went nuts after Michael Thomas paid homage to one of the greatest receivers in Saints history during Saturday’s game against the Rams.

Thomas came up with a huge play in a clutch situation, as great receivers often do, which essentially daggered the Rams. Brees found him running a vertical route, and Thomas did the rest. The end result was a 73-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, giving the Saints a 10-point lead.

But it was the celebration that followed that drew reactions. Thomas pulled out a flip phone from under the goalpost and held it to his ear — just like Horn did roughly 15 years ago.

That was too great for words, but we have to wonder, how does one even go about procuring a flip phone? Maybe Thomas was bored scouring eBay one day.

