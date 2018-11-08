Select Page

Look: Rapper Curren$y gifts Alvin Kamara a sick diamond Rolex

Saints running back Alvin Kamara turned in an MVP-type performance in Sunday’s win over the Rams, and he was key in helping hand Los Angeles its first loss of the season.

Kamara scored three touchdowns in the game, and racked up 116 all-purpose yards. He outperformed his counterpart Todd Gurley, which is an extremely difficult task.

And he was recently rewarded in a big way for his big performance.

Hit rapper Curren$y hooked Kamara up with a diamond Rolex, which the Saints running back showed off on Wednesday.

Curren$y was born and raised in New Orleans, so he’s a diehard Saints fan.

