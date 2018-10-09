Watch: Peyton Manning reacts to Drew Brees breaking his passing record in funny video

It’s no secret that Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of the best signal-callers of all-time, and now he has the numbers to back it up.

Brees passed both Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for most passing yards all-time in Monday’s 43-19 blowout win over the Redskins, and he did so in style, on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

Manning previously held the record, and he praised Brees on the accomplishment in a funny video, that he also managed to inject some humor into, as he often does.

“Drew for 1,000 days I’ve held the record for all-time passing yards in the NFL,” he said. “And I’ve gotta tell you, it’s been the greatest 1,000 days of my life. Thanks to you, that’s over now, and you’ve ruined that for me. So thank you very much. I have nothing left to look forward to except slicing my tomatoes, making dinner for my family, putting together this wedge salad.”

For the record, we’re big fans of salad. It’s not the worst thing in the world, Peyton.