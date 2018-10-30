NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 5: Sheldon Rankins #98 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field and looks at the fans before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 5, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 30-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ever since the New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins 12th overall in the 2016 NFL draft, he’s been compared to Aaron Donald, a 2014 first-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. It was always an unfair comparison since few defensive tackles have ever made an immediate impact like Donald did. The now three-time All-Pro had already recorded 20 sacks at the time Rankins was drafted, which is still twice as many as Rankins has today.

Rankins missed the first seven games of his rookie season with a broken fibula, but still contributed four sacks, three tackles for losses and a forced fumble. His development was disrupted again in his second season as right defensive ends Alex Okafor and Trey Hendrickson both missed significant time due to injury. New Orleans often slid Rankins over to the right end spot, where he had to relearn his college position rather than continue growing as an interior lineman.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Rankins early in his NFL career, but he’s finally showing the disruptive behavior fans have been waiting for. There were signs in the first six games of the season as Rankins recorded 10 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for losses and four quarterback hits. Then on Sunday night, Rankins had perhaps the best game of his career with two brutal sacks and an additional hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

While Rankins may never reach the production level of Donald (who has 10 sacks already this season), he’s grown beyond a reliable three-technique defensive tackle and into a valuable play-maker.

Here’s a closer look at Rankins’ best moments against Minnesota.

First Vikings Drive

Rankins made his presence felt early with two good pressures on this drive. The first came on a second and four play from the Vikings 29-yard line. From the right defensive tackle spot, Rankins swapped with Okafor on a stunt and was initially double-teamed by the Vikings left guard and tackle. The guard quickly slid over to pick up Okafor while keeping his body in Rankins way.

Rankins swatted and disengaged from the left tackle and tried squeezing through the B gap. The tackle countered by simply falling onto Rankins, who still managed to get a hand on Cousins and forced a throw. The pass was batted down by left defensive end Cameron Jordan. The play was nullified by a P.J. Williams illegal contact penalty, but this was the start of a great game by the Saints defensive line.

The Vikings eventually drove down to the Saints one-yard line and Rankins got another pressure on third and goal. Third-string left guard Danny Isidora had to block Rankins by himself and lost the first of several battles against him. Rankins got his hands between Isidora’s arms and shoved the guard’s jaw with his left hand as he angled inside. Isidora recovered and prevented an easy sack, but the quick penetration forced Cousins to throw the ball away. Great initial coverage helped force Cousins’ hand as well.

Minnesota scored on a fourth down attempt, preventing what could have been an impressive goal-line stand early on.

Sacks

A penalty put Minnesota in a first and 20 situation late in the second quarter and the Saints defensive line correctly anticipated a pass play. Rankins simply swatted away every attempt by Isidora to engage him and sidestepped the guard. Admittedly it was a poor effort by Isidora, who seemed to forget to move his feet as he struggled to make contact on Rankins. Cousins had his back turned, and Rankins drove the quarterback face first into the turf.

The Vikings were unable to convert on the ensuing second and 25 and third and 24 plays and punted.

Rankins’ second sack came from the nose tackle spot on a three-man Saints rush. This time, Rankins had center Pat Elflein one on one. Isidora was supposed to assist on the play but he was distracted by the Saints blitz look. Rankins got his arms between Elflein’s and used his elbows to box out the center’s arms. This gave Rankins all the leverage and with one push he put Elflein on skates. Isidora attempted to slide over and help but it was too late, and Rankins wrestled Cousins to the ground. Minnesota had to punt on the next play.

Other Plays

It would be a stretch to say Rankins caused the Williams pick-six, but his pressure on the play forced Cousins to make a quick decision. Rankins was picked up by the right guard initially, but Rankins swam out of the block and took on the center. He pushed the center back a couple steps before sliding back over to the guard and into Cousins throwing lane. Pressure by Jordan forced Cousins to step up where Rankins had shrunk the pocket.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had stopped his crossing route just as Cousins put his arm back to throw. With Rankins in his face, Cousins had no clear view of Diggs and likely didn’t see his receiver stop. Since Cousins had wound up right as Diggs halted, it’s unclear if he could’ve stopped his pass even if he’d had a better view of his receiver. Regardless, Rankins gave Cousins no chance to second guess his target.

The Saints defense was still working hard late in the fourth quarter. Down 30-13 with just over five minutes left in the game, the Vikings attempted a quarterback sneak half a yard away from the end zone. Rankins and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth executed a perfect pinch; occupying both guards and the center and pushing them backward. Cousins got stuck behind a wall of his own linemen and was swallowed up by multiple Saints defenders.

Closing Thoughts

With the selection of Marcus Davenport in April, New Orleans added a third first round pick to their defensive line. He joined Rankins and Jordan (a 2011 first rounder), and together they’re growing into quite the wrecking crew. Through seven games, the trio has combined for 19 tackles for losses, including 13 sacks. If Rankins and Davenport continue making plays, teams will no longer be able to key in on Jordan with double teams.

The Saints defense won’t be taken seriously unless they clean up their coverage problems, but Rankins and the rest of the defensive line are consistently making life difficult for opposing offenses.

