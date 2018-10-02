ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) lines up in an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons on September 30, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won the game 37-36. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the weekend’s slate of NFL games it’s time for the NFL Week Four overreactions. They might be reasonable, or they may seem to be completely from the hip, but all of them will have reasoning behind them. Either way, each Monday will be spent providing a couple of hot takes based on that particular week’s games. Here are some NFL Week Four overreactions.

The Packers Defense Will Get Them To the Playoffs

Coming into Week Four, the Green Bay Packers defense seemed to be struggling. The Chicago Bears did what they wanted to until Aaron Rodgers reminded everyone he is a wizard. The Minnesota Vikings threw for over 400 yards, and Adrian Peterson averaged over six yards a carry for 120 yards. After a good week prior by Josh Allen, more points were expected against the Packers.

instead of more points, there were no points. The Packers shut out the Buffalo Bills 22-0, and now sit at 2-1-1. Allen was held below 50 percent completion percentage, barely clearing 150 yards on 33 attempts. Their rush game was just as bad, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry. The Packers did what they wanted on defense all game, getting to Allen for seven sacks. The Packers will have a good shot at the playoffs, and it’s going to be thanks to their defense.

Alvin Kamara Will Have More Receiving Yards than Rushing Yards

This one may not be as much of an overreaction, as it happened last year as well. in 2017, Alvin Kamara finished with 826 receiving yards compared to 728 rushing yards. He is on the same path this year, with 336 receiving yards compared to 275 rushing yards. With Mark Ingram set to come back, he is going to see less rushing attempts come his way.

Kamara is on pace to be the third 1,000-1,000 back in history. As long as he sees the carries to get there, it will happen. He isn’t going to average as many yards per touch as he did last year. With the accuracy Drew Brees is showing so far this year, he is going to still see the ball come his way a lot. That’s how he will finish with more receiving yards than rushing yards, again.

The Reigning Champs Will Miss the Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles have had every game decided by one score. You could make the argument that if a few things went their way, they could be 4-0. The argument here goes the other way. They haven’t looked that good this year, and seem to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover. Carson Wentz might not be 100 percent, and injuries are piling up and affecting the team already.

The schedule isn’t going to make things any easier either. They still have five games left against teams that made the playoffs last year. That goes along with all six of their divisional games left to be played. It might be the disease of more. It could be the key injuries. Maybe it is being on the wrong side of too many close games. Add them all up, and the sum is the Eagles missing the playoffs.

Julio Jones Will Demand a Trade

Julio Jones currently leads the league with 502 receiving yards. Unfortunately for him, he has 502 less touchdowns than yards. The struggles go back further, as he only has four touchdowns in his last 25 regular season games. Two of these came in the same game. After having issues in the off-season with management and play calling, Jones must be thinking about demanding a trade.

Jones is one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game. He is about to annihilate the record for fewest games to 10,000 yards. Calvin Johnson did it in 115. Jones has played 99 games and is already at 9,556 yards. He deserves to be somewhere he can cement his legacy as one of the best, and stats do matter. Julio is already 52nd in yards, but you have to scroll down to 180th on Pro Football Reference’s list of leaders in receiving touchdowns. For Jones to get into the conversation of one of the greats, he needs to demand a trade.

Last Word

As the year goes on more overreactions will be provided each week. Some of them are going to seem to be outlandish, but everything will still be backed up with stats and reasoning. Only time will tell how many of these overreactions come true, and which are incorrect. For now, these are the NFL Week Four overreactions. Sorry, Philly.

