New Orleans Saints – Last Word on Pro Football

Katrina Broke a Community’s Spirit, Then Drew Brees Rebuilt the Superdome One Yard at a Time

Marshon Lattimore and Demario Davis Lead Resurgent Effort for New Orleans Saints Defense

How the New Orleans Saints Front Seven Disrupted New York Giants Game Plan

NFL Week Four Overreactions

https://lastwordonprofootball.com Sat, 06 Oct 2018 07:43:16 +0000 en-US hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=4.9.8 https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/drew-brees-rebuilt-dome-saints/ https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/drew-brees-rebuilt-dome-saints/#respond Tue, 02 Oct 2018 22:54:32 +0000

https://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=50576

On Monday Night Football the New Orleans Saints play the Washington Redskins in front of a national audience. All eyes will be on quarterback Drew Brees, as he will likely break the record for career passing yardage in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Brees is going to break another record. But let’s not forget the journey to his very moment on this field.

The Superdome wasn’t always the immaculate place where fans from all over come to share memories. To this day, there are still memories that are burned into the conscience of residents of New Orleans from 2005. The dome was supposed to be the last resort for people that were trying to escape the wrath of Hurricane Katrina 13 years ago. While that may be true, the eventual outcome that played out during those days left many scarred from tragic circumstances.

While the eventual outcome was deemed successful, the carnage and terror brought people to its knees during the dark days after Katrina. Thousands streamed into the supposed unbreakable and sturdy structure. No one ever saw what was about to happen. The house that became a symbol of New Orleans turned into a haunted tale of misery.

Hell on Earth and People That Were Trapped

These were the horrific facts days after. There was so much sanitation and feces and urine that filled the dome with people trapped with their own thoughts. A mother was given two diapers and told to scrape them off when they got dirty and use them again.

There was a man that felt so strangled by the grips of the conditions that he jumped a barricade and ran to the flooded streets of New Orleans. The man had enough, after losing everything and possibly some of his relatives. National Guard Sgt. Caleb Wells had to chase him down. “He didn’t realize how bad things were out there,” Wells said. “He just broke down. He started bawling. We took him back inside.”

To put it another way, hell was inside and outside. There was no refuge anywhere. This was the Superdome 13 years ago. Fast forward 13 years and the mood is like ‘night and day.’ Saints fans have been packing the dome ever since. This week Brees will make history on Monday Night Football yet again. This time, fans get a chance to celebrate something special and a quarterback that came in, when everyone else was running away.

Drew Brees Ran Towards the Storm

Brees arrived in New Orleans when the city was still rebuilding. Little did he know, that he was going to be front and center in rebuilding a city looking for faith. Who knew that a field filled with garbage and dirty water would turn into the house that Drew built. Of course, the humility that Brees has makes no reference to him being the savior or any kind of answer to a prayer. In fact, Brees feels that New Orleans called him to come to New Orleans.

The end result proved him right. Brees brought the city of New Orleans a championship. He brought in a sense of duty to start foundations and charities that assisted the rebuilding of not just the physical structures but the unshakable presence. All the news will be talking about the career yardage record being broken on Monday. At the same time, it’s also a chance to remember how far the city has come. The methodical journey of Brees’ place in history can’t be measured in yards.

Brees believed way back when. He saw light when there was darkness. There will never be another Drew Brees. Not now not ever.

Embed from Getty Images

The post Katrina Broke a Community’s Spirit, Then Drew Brees Rebuilt the Superdome One Yard at a Time appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

On Monday Night Football the New Orleans Saints play the Washington Redskins in front of a national audience. All eyes will be on quarterback Drew Brees, as he will likely break the record for career passing yardage in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Brees is going to break another record. But let’s not forget the journey to his very moment on this field.

The Superdome wasn’t always the immaculate place where fans from all over come to share memories. To this day, there are still memories that are burned into the conscience of residents of New Orleans from 2005. The dome was supposed to be the last resort for people that were trying to escape the wrath of Hurricane Katrina 13 years ago. While that may be true, the eventual outcome that played out during those days left many scarred from tragic circumstances.

While the eventual outcome was deemed successful, the carnage and terror brought people to its knees during the dark days after Katrina. Thousands streamed into the supposed unbreakable and sturdy structure. No one ever saw what was about to happen. The house that became a symbol of New Orleans turned into a haunted tale of misery.

Hell on Earth and People That Were Trapped

These were the horrific facts days after. There was so much sanitation and feces and urine that filled the dome with people trapped with their own thoughts. A mother was given two diapers and told to scrape them off when they got dirty and use them again.

There was a man that felt so strangled by the grips of the conditions that he jumped a barricade and ran to the flooded streets of New Orleans. The man had enough, after losing everything and possibly some of his relatives. National Guard Sgt. Caleb Wells had to chase him down. “He didn’t realize how bad things were out there,” Wells said. “He just broke down. He started bawling. We took him back inside.”

To put it another way, hell was inside and outside. There was no refuge anywhere. This was the Superdome 13 years ago. Fast forward 13 years and the mood is like ‘night and day.’ Saints fans have been packing the dome ever since. This week Brees will make history on Monday Night Football yet again. This time, fans get a chance to celebrate something special and a quarterback that came in, when everyone else was running away.

Drew Brees Ran Towards the Storm

Brees arrived in New Orleans when the city was still rebuilding. Little did he know, that he was going to be front and center in rebuilding a city looking for faith. Who knew that a field filled with garbage and dirty water would turn into the house that Drew built. Of course, the humility that Brees has makes no reference to him being the savior or any kind of answer to a prayer. In fact, Brees feels that New Orleans called him to come to New Orleans.

The end result proved him right. Brees brought the city of New Orleans a championship. He brought in a sense of duty to start foundations and charities that assisted the rebuilding of not just the physical structures but the unshakable presence. All the news will be talking about the career yardage record being broken on Monday. At the same time, it’s also a chance to remember how far the city has come. The methodical journey of Brees’ place in history can’t be measured in yards.

Brees believed way back when. He saw light when there was darkness. There will never be another Drew Brees. Not now not ever.

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Katrina Broke a Community’s Spirit, Then Drew Brees Rebuilt the Superdome One Yard at a Time appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/drew-brees-rebuilt-dome-saints/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/new-orleans-saints-defense-improves/ https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/new-orleans-saints-defense-improves/#respond Tue, 02 Oct 2018 12:30:01 +0000

https://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=50544

The New Orleans Saints walked away from their game against the New York Giants with a 33-18 win. The offense and defense were clicking, it appeared. The win carries momentum just a week after an impressive overtime win against division rival Atlanta. The win itself is a trend in the right direction for New Orleans, but perhaps the most impressive thing about their win?

The coming together of their defense.

The Saints defense came into Sunday’s game as, statistically, the worst defense in the NFL. Though following the win, they certainly won’t be there any longer.

This year’s defense has been a far cry from the team that they watched play impressively against several top offenses last year during their win streak and playoff run.

The stats (in this case) don’t lie. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Giants, the Saints secondary had struggled massively in coverage, and despite admirable (but not great) play by the front seven, the Saints defense was dragged down to the statistical bottom of the NFL.

The Saints defensive struggles had resulted in opposing teams putting up 35+ points in two out of their first three regular season games. They’ve allowed totals of 48 and 37 against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, respectively.

Over the first three games, the Saints had let up game totals of 475, 275 and 534 yards. Passing yards ranked up for 1,036 of these 1,284 yards. The secondary was heavily blamed for the massive yardage allowed by the defensive unit as a whole.

On Sunday, however, the defense took a step towards regaining the swagger that took the NFL by storm last year. Saints fans look fondly back at how their defense performed last year, when it was both one of the most improved defenses from the year before, and also the best overall. The young defense had the tenth fewest points scored against them,

The Saints held Eli Manning and the Giants to just 255 yards in the air, with one touchdown. Perhaps the biggest accomplishment of the day was holding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to just 60 yards on seven receptions. Beckham, one of the most talented receivers in the league, was frustrated for most of the day, mainly because of the tight coverage of the Saints secondary, in addition to some struggles under pressure from Manning.

Coming into the game (and any game where Beckham will feature) it’s no stretch to see him as a large part of the Giants offensive plan. The Saints knew this and the secondary, led by last year’s defensive rookie of the year Marshon Lattimore, delivered an overall solid performance in coverage against Beckham.

After a week against covering one of, if not the, best receiver in the league in Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints defense provided another excellent day of coverage, slowing down dynamic players like Beckham, alongside veteran quarterback Manning and this year’s Giants first-round draft pick running back Saquon Barkley.

The Saints certainly didn’t manage to completely shut down Atlanta last week in their narrow, overtime shootout win. However, the defense held the Giants offense to just 65 rush yards, and under 250 passing yards this week.

Another underrated element of the defense from Sunday’s game was the performance by the New Orleans linebacking corps.

The Saints have been without a solid group of linebackers for a few years now. Aside from some standout performances along the way, it’s been rough.

For the most part, however, the Saints have lacked a presence in the middle of the field. Last year, signings like Manti Te’o were expected to help in terms of secondary depth. Now, the Saints find themselves with new signing Demario Davis leading the resurgence of the positional core of their defense.

Davis had a great performance yesterday, in a game where the Saints defense shined. He had nine tackles. He assisted on two more and played a solid game in coverage. The Saints gave Davis a big free agent contract during the off-season to bring him to New Orleans. And the veteran linebackers has been a large reason for the coming together of the Saints front seven.

The game was Davis’ return to New York. Although they played the Giants, and not his former team, the Jets. Davis also had two timely sacks on big plays for the Saints. He gave one of the best individual performances on the Saints defense. Over the course of the Saints’ current three-game win streak, the team captain Davis has more than pulled his weight.

He’s going to have to continue his streak of good performances as the Saints defense continues to gel. He and Lattimore will be crucial to the success of this New Orleans team going forward.

The Saints linebackers and cornerbacks have continued to develop behind what could be a dominant front line by the end of the season, with the development of Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins, alongside perennial-star Cameron Jordan. If the secondary continues improving, the Saints could regain that same swagger from last year.

The NFC South is stacked offensively. It is, perhaps, as stacked as we’ve seen in recent years. The Saints defense will need to continue to close gaps going forward.

Embed from Getty Images

The post Marshon Lattimore and Demario Davis Lead Resurgent Effort for New Orleans Saints Defense appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

The New Orleans Saints walked away from their game against the New York Giants with a 33-18 win. The offense and defense were clicking, it appeared. The win carries momentum just a week after an impressive overtime win against division rival Atlanta. The win itself is a trend in the right direction for New Orleans, but perhaps the most impressive thing about their win?

The coming together of their defense.

The Saints defense came into Sunday’s game as, statistically, the worst defense in the NFL. Though following the win, they certainly won’t be there any longer.

This year’s defense has been a far cry from the team that they watched play impressively against several top offenses last year during their win streak and playoff run.

The stats (in this case) don’t lie. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Giants, the Saints secondary had struggled massively in coverage, and despite admirable (but not great) play by the front seven, the Saints defense was dragged down to the statistical bottom of the NFL.

The Saints defensive struggles had resulted in opposing teams putting up 35+ points in two out of their first three regular season games. They’ve allowed totals of 48 and 37 against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, respectively.

Over the first three games, the Saints had let up game totals of 475, 275 and 534 yards. Passing yards ranked up for 1,036 of these 1,284 yards. The secondary was heavily blamed for the massive yardage allowed by the defensive unit as a whole.

On Sunday, however, the defense took a step towards regaining the swagger that took the NFL by storm last year. Saints fans look fondly back at how their defense performed last year, when it was both one of the most improved defenses from the year before, and also the best overall. The young defense had the tenth fewest points scored against them,

The Saints held Eli Manning and the Giants to just 255 yards in the air, with one touchdown. Perhaps the biggest accomplishment of the day was holding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to just 60 yards on seven receptions. Beckham, one of the most talented receivers in the league, was frustrated for most of the day, mainly because of the tight coverage of the Saints secondary, in addition to some struggles under pressure from Manning.

Coming into the game (and any game where Beckham will feature) it’s no stretch to see him as a large part of the Giants offensive plan. The Saints knew this and the secondary, led by last year’s defensive rookie of the year Marshon Lattimore, delivered an overall solid performance in coverage against Beckham.

After a week against covering one of, if not the, best receiver in the league in Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints defense provided another excellent day of coverage, slowing down dynamic players like Beckham, alongside veteran quarterback Manning and this year’s Giants first-round draft pick running back Saquon Barkley.

The Saints certainly didn’t manage to completely shut down Atlanta last week in their narrow, overtime shootout win. However, the defense held the Giants offense to just 65 rush yards, and under 250 passing yards this week.

Another underrated element of the defense from Sunday’s game was the performance by the New Orleans linebacking corps.

The Saints have been without a solid group of linebackers for a few years now. Aside from some standout performances along the way, it’s been rough.

For the most part, however, the Saints have lacked a presence in the middle of the field. Last year, signings like Manti Te’o were expected to help in terms of secondary depth. Now, the Saints find themselves with new signing Demario Davis leading the resurgence of the positional core of their defense.

Davis had a great performance yesterday, in a game where the Saints defense shined. He had nine tackles. He assisted on two more and played a solid game in coverage. The Saints gave Davis a big free agent contract during the off-season to bring him to New Orleans. And the veteran linebackers has been a large reason for the coming together of the Saints front seven.

The game was Davis’ return to New York. Although they played the Giants, and not his former team, the Jets. Davis also had two timely sacks on big plays for the Saints. He gave one of the best individual performances on the Saints defense. Over the course of the Saints’ current three-game win streak, the team captain Davis has more than pulled his weight.

He’s going to have to continue his streak of good performances as the Saints defense continues to gel. He and Lattimore will be crucial to the success of this New Orleans team going forward.

The Saints linebackers and cornerbacks have continued to develop behind what could be a dominant front line by the end of the season, with the development of Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins, alongside perennial-star Cameron Jordan. If the secondary continues improving, the Saints could regain that same swagger from last year.

The NFC South is stacked offensively. It is, perhaps, as stacked as we’ve seen in recent years. The Saints defense will need to continue to close gaps going forward.

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Marshon Lattimore and Demario Davis Lead Resurgent Effort for New Orleans Saints Defense appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/new-orleans-saints-defense-improves/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/new-orleans-saints-front-seven-new-york-giants/ https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/new-orleans-saints-front-seven-new-york-giants/#respond Tue, 02 Oct 2018 10:26:03 +0000

https://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=50473

While their secondary has lacked consistency in the first four games, the New Orleans Saints front seven has grown stronger each week. The Saints have now recorded three sacks in each of their last three games after failing to get just one in the season-opener. Their run defense currently ranks fourth in the NFL despite allowing 110 rushing yards in week one.

In Sunday’s 33-18 win over the New York Giants on the road, the Saints defensive front had their strongest showing yet.

Why it Mattered

On their first drive, New York moved downfield easily on a series of short passes and scored a touchdown. As New Orleans settled for field goals on four consecutive drives, the defense was disruptive enough up front to prevent the Giants from regaining momentum.

The Giants went into the first half with 97 total yards at an average of just 3.9 yards per play, and by the time they scored again with a field goal late in the third quarter, the Saints offense had built a 12-point lead. New York did find the end zone again in the fourth quarter, but the Saints defensive scheme had been executed beautifully up to that point.

New Orleans didn’t make too many aggressive play calls against New York. They rarely sent more than five men on a blitz and played soft zone coverage on the back end. Since New Orleans entered the game allowing league-worst 11.2 yards per pass attempt, this approach made the most sense against New York’s athletic receiving corps.

However, the scheme wouldn’t have worked so well for three quarters if the Saints had failed to take advantage of the Giants struggling offensive line.

Despite the limited personnel up front, New Orleans mostly contained Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who has had a great start to his career. Barkley was held to 21 yards on five carries in the first half. He did break out on a 28-yard run in the third quarter but lost a combined five yards on his other four attempts in the second half. The Giants picked up only three first downs on the ground all game.

As the Giants played catch up in the second half, the Saints found their way into the backfield in several key moments.

Key Plays

Second and five at the Giants 43-yard line, 12:00 remaining in third quarter

New Orleans lined up in a 4-3 under front with two linebackers and an extra defensive back. Linebacker A.J. Klein showed blitz across from the left tight end and appeared to communicate something to Demario Davis before the snap. Instead of blitzing, Klein went with the tight end in man coverage and Davis rushed between the left guard and center.

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison did a great job widening the A-gap for Davis. After coming out of his stance, Davison froze the center by hesitating to make contact. The center turned as Davis crossed the line of scrimmage, but his desperate block was too late thanks to the distraction by Davison. Giants quarterback Eli Manning attempted to flee the pocket, but Davis was in full acceleration and wrapped him up for the sack.

This play set up a failed 3rd and 14 attempt, which brought the Giants first drive of the second half to an end.

Third and ten at the Saints 14-yard line, 2:12 remaining in third quarter

The Giants came out in a five wide receiver shotgun formation for this critical red zone situation. New Orleans lined up in another 4-3 under front with their linebackers five yards back. If it wasn’t already obvious the Saints were committing to coverage, they fully revealed their intentions by dropping defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins into a zone.

Rankins did his job well, giving no throwing window to wide receiver Odell Beckham, who went on a quick hook route.

With eight men in coverage, only Cameron Jordan, Alex Okafor, and Marcus Davenport rushed Manning. Okafor and Davenport were both lined up outside the tackle on the left side. Okafor cut inside towards the B-gap and occupied the left guard, while also briefly hooking the left tackle’s inside arm as he made contact with Davenport. This hook gave Davenport a split second longer to drop into his bend as he turned the corner and shrunk the pocket.

The quick pressure made Manning commit to his second read; a fade route by Barkley along the right sideline. Cornerback Ken Crawley had the route well covered and nearly came down with an interception. Even though Crawley couldn’t hold on, the fact that a three-man rush set up this opportunity should be encouraging for coaches.

New York had to settle for a field goal, cutting the Saints lead to nine instead of five.

Tackle for Loss by Davenport and Second Davis Sack

First and 10 at the Giants 32-yard line, 0:28 seconds remaining in third quarter

The Saints forced a three and out on New York’s next possession thanks to two big plays for losses.

The first was an incredible individual effort by Davenport. He took a quick step outside as the left tackle approached him, then planted his outside foot and swam past the tackle’s inside shoulder. Davenport slowed to see where Barkley was heading. Barkley dashed towards the sideline, but Davenport accelerated and tackled the back for a seven-yard loss.

The Giants made up for it with an 11-yard pass on the next play, resulting in a third and six from the 35 yard line.

On the third down play, New York lined up in a three-receiver, one tight end formation while the Saints sent a five-man rush from a three-man front. Davis initially blitzed towards the center of the formation, while Anzalone rushed from the weak side. The gap in front of Davis closed, but he saw a huge opening outside the left tackle. Davis halted and slid outside. The left tackle attempted to release Okafor and pick up Davis, but it was too late. Davis pushed past the tackle and got the sack.

The Giants had to punt after losing four yards on the drive, along with any offensive momentum from the field goal earlier.

Outlook

This group is missing out on some sack and run stuff opportunities, but they’re making strides each week. Following three consecutive three-sack games, a five or more sack game could be in their future. They’re given up a league-best 3.2 rushing yards per attempt so far after allowing a 4.4 average last season.

The stronger the front seven is right now, the easier it will be to go with fewer defenders in the box and be better prepared for downfield passes. Hopefully in time, the secondary will grow more confident and dependable and allow more room for blitzes. If that happens, this front could have some huge games.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post How the New Orleans Saints Front Seven Disrupted New York Giants Game Plan appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

While their secondary has lacked consistency in the first four games, the New Orleans Saints front seven has grown stronger each week. The Saints have now recorded three sacks in each of their last three games after failing to get just one in the season-opener. Their run defense currently ranks fourth in the NFL despite allowing 110 rushing yards in week one.

In Sunday’s 33-18 win over the New York Giants on the road, the Saints defensive front had their strongest showing yet.

Why it Mattered

On their first drive, New York moved downfield easily on a series of short passes and scored a touchdown. As New Orleans settled for field goals on four consecutive drives, the defense was disruptive enough up front to prevent the Giants from regaining momentum.

The Giants went into the first half with 97 total yards at an average of just 3.9 yards per play, and by the time they scored again with a field goal late in the third quarter, the Saints offense had built a 12-point lead. New York did find the end zone again in the fourth quarter, but the Saints defensive scheme had been executed beautifully up to that point.

New Orleans didn’t make too many aggressive play calls against New York. They rarely sent more than five men on a blitz and played soft zone coverage on the back end. Since New Orleans entered the game allowing league-worst 11.2 yards per pass attempt, this approach made the most sense against New York’s athletic receiving corps.

However, the scheme wouldn’t have worked so well for three quarters if the Saints had failed to take advantage of the Giants struggling offensive line.

Despite the limited personnel up front, New Orleans mostly contained Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who has had a great start to his career. Barkley was held to 21 yards on five carries in the first half. He did break out on a 28-yard run in the third quarter but lost a combined five yards on his other four attempts in the second half. The Giants picked up only three first downs on the ground all game.

As the Giants played catch up in the second half, the Saints found their way into the backfield in several key moments.

Key Plays

Second and five at the Giants 43-yard line, 12:00 remaining in third quarter

New Orleans lined up in a 4-3 under front with two linebackers and an extra defensive back. Linebacker A.J. Klein showed blitz across from the left tight end and appeared to communicate something to Demario Davis before the snap. Instead of blitzing, Klein went with the tight end in man coverage and Davis rushed between the left guard and center.

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison did a great job widening the A-gap for Davis. After coming out of his stance, Davison froze the center by hesitating to make contact. The center turned as Davis crossed the line of scrimmage, but his desperate block was too late thanks to the distraction by Davison. Giants quarterback Eli Manning attempted to flee the pocket, but Davis was in full acceleration and wrapped him up for the sack.

This play set up a failed 3rd and 14 attempt, which brought the Giants first drive of the second half to an end.

Third and ten at the Saints 14-yard line, 2:12 remaining in third quarter

The Giants came out in a five wide receiver shotgun formation for this critical red zone situation. New Orleans lined up in another 4-3 under front with their linebackers five yards back. If it wasn’t already obvious the Saints were committing to coverage, they fully revealed their intentions by dropping defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins into a zone.

Rankins did his job well, giving no throwing window to wide receiver Odell Beckham, who went on a quick hook route.

With eight men in coverage, only Cameron Jordan, Alex Okafor, and Marcus Davenport rushed Manning. Okafor and Davenport were both lined up outside the tackle on the left side. Okafor cut inside towards the B-gap and occupied the left guard, while also briefly hooking the left tackle’s inside arm as he made contact with Davenport. This hook gave Davenport a split second longer to drop into his bend as he turned the corner and shrunk the pocket.

The quick pressure made Manning commit to his second read; a fade route by Barkley along the right sideline. Cornerback Ken Crawley had the route well covered and nearly came down with an interception. Even though Crawley couldn’t hold on, the fact that a three-man rush set up this opportunity should be encouraging for coaches.

New York had to settle for a field goal, cutting the Saints lead to nine instead of five.

Tackle for Loss by Davenport and Second Davis Sack

First and 10 at the Giants 32-yard line, 0:28 seconds remaining in third quarter

The Saints forced a three and out on New York’s next possession thanks to two big plays for losses.

The first was an incredible individual effort by Davenport. He took a quick step outside as the left tackle approached him, then planted his outside foot and swam past the tackle’s inside shoulder. Davenport slowed to see where Barkley was heading. Barkley dashed towards the sideline, but Davenport accelerated and tackled the back for a seven-yard loss.

The Giants made up for it with an 11-yard pass on the next play, resulting in a third and six from the 35 yard line.

On the third down play, New York lined up in a three-receiver, one tight end formation while the Saints sent a five-man rush from a three-man front. Davis initially blitzed towards the center of the formation, while Anzalone rushed from the weak side. The gap in front of Davis closed, but he saw a huge opening outside the left tackle. Davis halted and slid outside. The left tackle attempted to release Okafor and pick up Davis, but it was too late. Davis pushed past the tackle and got the sack.

The Giants had to punt after losing four yards on the drive, along with any offensive momentum from the field goal earlier.

Outlook

This group is missing out on some sack and run stuff opportunities, but they’re making strides each week. Following three consecutive three-sack games, a five or more sack game could be in their future. They’re given up a league-best 3.2 rushing yards per attempt so far after allowing a 4.4 average last season.

The stronger the front seven is right now, the easier it will be to go with fewer defenders in the box and be better prepared for downfield passes. Hopefully in time, the secondary will grow more confident and dependable and allow more room for blitzes. If that happens, this front could have some huge games.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post How the New Orleans Saints Front Seven Disrupted New York Giants Game Plan appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/new-orleans-saints-front-seven-new-york-giants/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/nfl-week-four-overreactions/ https://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/10/02/nfl-week-four-overreactions/#respond Tue, 02 Oct 2018 04:50:26 +0000

https://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=50542

After the weekend’s slate of NFL games it’s time for the NFL Week Four overreactions. They might be reasonable, or they may seem to be completely from the hip, but all of them will have reasoning behind them. Either way, each Monday will be spent providing a couple of hot takes based on that particular week’s games. Here are some NFL Week Four overreactions.

The Packers Defense Will Get Them To the Playoffs

Coming into Week Four, the Green Bay Packers defense seemed to be struggling. The Chicago Bears did what they wanted to until Aaron Rodgers reminded everyone he is a wizard. The Minnesota Vikings threw for over 400 yards, and Adrian Peterson averaged over six yards a carry for 120 yards. After a good week prior by Josh Allen, more points were expected against the Packers.

instead of more points, there were no points. The Packers shut out the Buffalo Bills 22-0, and now sit at 2-1-1. Allen was held below 50 percent completion percentage, barely clearing 150 yards on 33 attempts. Their rush game was just as bad, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry. The Packers did what they wanted on defense all game, getting to Allen for seven sacks. The Packers will have a good shot at the playoffs, and it’s going to be thanks to their defense.

Alvin Kamara Will Have More Receiving Yards than Rushing Yards

This one may not be as much of an overreaction, as it happened last year as well. in 2017, Alvin Kamara finished with 826 receiving yards compared to 728 rushing yards. He is on the same path this year, with 336 receiving yards compared to 275 rushing yards. With Mark Ingram set to come back, he is going to see less rushing attempts come his way.

Kamara is on pace to be the third 1,000-1,000 back in history. As long as he sees the carries to get there, it will happen. He isn’t going to average as many yards per touch as he did last year. With the accuracy Drew Brees is showing so far this year, he is going to still see the ball come his way a lot. That’s how he will finish with more receiving yards than rushing yards, again.

The Reigning Champs Will Miss the Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles have had every game decided by one score. You could make the argument that if a few things went their way, they could be 4-0. The argument here goes the other way. They haven’t looked that good this year, and seem to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover. Carson Wentz might not be 100 percent, and injuries are piling up and affecting the team already.

The schedule isn’t going to make things any easier either. They still have five games left against teams that made the playoffs last year. That goes along with all six of their divisional games left to be played. It might be the disease of more. It could be the key injuries. Maybe it is being on the wrong side of too many close games. Add them all up, and the sum is the Eagles missing the playoffs.

Julio Jones Will Demand a Trade

Julio Jones currently leads the league with 502 receiving yards. Unfortunately for him, he has 502 less touchdowns than yards. The struggles go back further, as he only has four touchdowns in his last 25 regular season games. Two of these came in the same game. After having issues in the off-season with management and play calling, Jones must be thinking about demanding a trade.

Jones is one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game. He is about to annihilate the record for fewest games to 10,000 yards. Calvin Johnson did it in 115. Jones has played 99 games and is already at 9,556 yards. He deserves to be somewhere he can cement his legacy as one of the best, and stats do matter. Julio is already 52nd in yards, but you have to scroll down to 180th on Pro Football Reference’s list of leaders in receiving touchdowns. For Jones to get into the conversation of one of the greats, he needs to demand a trade.

Last Word

As the year goes on more overreactions will be provided each week. Some of them are going to seem to be outlandish, but everything will still be backed up with stats and reasoning. Only time will tell how many of these overreactions come true, and which are incorrect. For now, these are the NFL Week Four overreactions. Sorry, Philly.

Embed from Getty Images

The post NFL Week Four Overreactions appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

Related

View the original article on