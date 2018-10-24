NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 11: New Orleans Saints Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis walks on the field during pre-game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 11, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

If there was any doubt about the 2018 New Orleans Saints’ strategy, the evidence is now crystal clear. Mickey Loomis is unloading the chamber. The chips are on the table. There is no next year. Make no mistake, this is the year to go all in.

Apple Trade Just a Small Piece

Acquiring cornerback Eli Apple for another two draft picks makes things clear. The moves in the off-season, the NFL Draft, and trades all point to a well-planned agenda that leaves no rock unturned. And there is a logical explanation to get behind this.

The easy equation in this is quarterback Drew Brees. Of course, he’s looking sharper than ever. His accuracy has never been better (77.3). For his career, Brees has a 67.2% accuracy rate. And he’s thrown zero interceptions through six games. But the ageless wonder turns 40 next year. Nothing lasts forever.

Also, this revamped defense is starting to hit its stride, especially the performances over the last three games. The Saints have given up 23, 19, and 18 points which average to about 20 points game. Conversely, the first three games resembled a totally different team giving up 48, 18, and 37 points. That averages out to over 34 points given up. That’s nearly a two-touchdown difference comparing the two different stretches.

Business Is Business

Furthermore, there is the business side of things to consider. The Saints are near the bottom as far as cap space for 2019. Once again, next year is irrelevant at this point. The trade deadline has not passed yet. Deals can still be made, and believe that Loomis is scouring the rosters. After that, there isn’t much wiggle room.

The Saints have been brilliant maneuvering the cap space. Adjusting everything from salaries, to spreading out the payouts to balance the numbers. All this work indirectly affects what happens with this team. Making the numbers work is no easy task with new players coming and processing varying pay structures for different players. Eventually, there has to be a moment where the pot grows bigger for a year where a Super Bowl is possible. This is that year.

Fast Start Gives Reason to Believe

Obviously, the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did give the Saints a wake-up call. Fans were almost used to slow starts at the beginning of September under Sean Payton. In 2017, the Saints started off 0-2 but finished 11-5 to surprise many. Coming into this year, the hype was deafening. The Black and Gold became favorites way before the kickoff of the 2018-19 season. Now, the confidence has to be soaring. A 5-1 start to the season is almost an overachievement considering the opponents. Also, going 3-0 on the road is beyond impressive. Selling the idea of making moves is easy. In other words, the front office has free reign to do whatever is needed without much outcry. And the moves may keep coming.

Certainly, there is going to be players moving around and perhaps from the practice squad. Injuries also can force certain decisions to be made. But make no mistake the Black and Gold squad is set for their mission. And the mission is clear. Forge forward. There is no tomorrow.

One thing is for sure. The Saints aren’t waiting around for any special signs or reaction. This go around is a full steam ahead all day long operation. Yesterday is old news. Get ready for a ride of a lifetime.

