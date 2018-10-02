EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on September 30,2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

While their secondary has lacked consistency in the first four games, the New Orleans Saints front seven has grown stronger each week. The Saints have now recorded three sacks in each of their last three games after failing to get just one in the season-opener. Their run defense currently ranks fourth in the NFL despite allowing 110 rushing yards in week one.

In Sunday’s 33-18 win over the New York Giants on the road, the Saints defensive front had their strongest showing yet.

Why it Mattered

On their first drive, New York moved downfield easily on a series of short passes and scored a touchdown. As New Orleans settled for field goals on four consecutive drives, the defense was disruptive enough up front to prevent the Giants from regaining momentum.

The Giants went into the first half with 97 total yards at an average of just 3.9 yards per play, and by the time they scored again with a field goal late in the third quarter, the Saints offense had built a 12-point lead. New York did find the end zone again in the fourth quarter, but the Saints defensive scheme had been executed beautifully up to that point.

New Orleans didn’t make too many aggressive play calls against New York. They rarely sent more than five men on a blitz and played soft zone coverage on the back end. Since New Orleans entered the game allowing league-worst 11.2 yards per pass attempt, this approach made the most sense against New York’s athletic receiving corps.

However, the scheme wouldn’t have worked so well for three quarters if the Saints had failed to take advantage of the Giants struggling offensive line.

Despite the limited personnel up front, New Orleans mostly contained Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who has had a great start to his career. Barkley was held to 21 yards on five carries in the first half. He did break out on a 28-yard run in the third quarter but lost a combined five yards on his other four attempts in the second half. The Giants picked up only three first downs on the ground all game.

As the Giants played catch up in the second half, the Saints found their way into the backfield in several key moments.

Key Plays

Second and five at the Giants 43-yard line, 12:00 remaining in third quarter

New Orleans lined up in a 4-3 under front with two linebackers and an extra defensive back. Linebacker A.J. Klein showed blitz across from the left tight end and appeared to communicate something to Demario Davis before the snap. Instead of blitzing, Klein went with the tight end in man coverage and Davis rushed between the left guard and center.

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison did a great job widening the A-gap for Davis. After coming out of his stance, Davison froze the center by hesitating to make contact. The center turned as Davis crossed the line of scrimmage, but his desperate block was too late thanks to the distraction by Davison. Giants quarterback Eli Manning attempted to flee the pocket, but Davis was in full acceleration and wrapped him up for the sack.

This play set up a failed 3rd and 14 attempt, which brought the Giants first drive of the second half to an end.

Third and ten at the Saints 14-yard line, 2:12 remaining in third quarter

The Giants came out in a five wide receiver shotgun formation for this critical red zone situation. New Orleans lined up in another 4-3 under front with their linebackers five yards back. If it wasn’t already obvious the Saints were committing to coverage, they fully revealed their intentions by dropping defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins into a zone.

Rankins did his job well, giving no throwing window to wide receiver Odell Beckham, who went on a quick hook route.

With eight men in coverage, only Cameron Jordan, Alex Okafor, and Marcus Davenport rushed Manning. Okafor and Davenport were both lined up outside the tackle on the left side. Okafor cut inside towards the B-gap and occupied the left guard, while also briefly hooking the left tackle’s inside arm as he made contact with Davenport. This hook gave Davenport a split second longer to drop into his bend as he turned the corner and shrunk the pocket.

The quick pressure made Manning commit to his second read; a fade route by Barkley along the right sideline. Cornerback Ken Crawley had the route well covered and nearly came down with an interception. Even though Crawley couldn’t hold on, the fact that a three-man rush set up this opportunity should be encouraging for coaches.

New York had to settle for a field goal, cutting the Saints lead to nine instead of five.

Tackle for Loss by Davenport and Second Davis Sack

First and 10 at the Giants 32-yard line, 0:28 seconds remaining in third quarter

The Saints forced a three and out on New York’s next possession thanks to two big plays for losses.

The first was an incredible individual effort by Davenport. He took a quick step outside as the left tackle approached him, then planted his outside foot and swam past the tackle’s inside shoulder. Davenport slowed to see where Barkley was heading. Barkley dashed towards the sideline, but Davenport accelerated and tackled the back for a seven-yard loss.

The Giants made up for it with an 11-yard pass on the next play, resulting in a third and six from the 35 yard line.

On the third down play, New York lined up in a three-receiver, one tight end formation while the Saints sent a five-man rush from a three-man front. Davis initially blitzed towards the center of the formation, while Anzalone rushed from the weak side. The gap in front of Davis closed, but he saw a huge opening outside the left tackle. Davis halted and slid outside. The left tackle attempted to release Okafor and pick up Davis, but it was too late. Davis pushed past the tackle and got the sack.

The Giants had to punt after losing four yards on the drive, along with any offensive momentum from the field goal earlier.

Outlook

This group is missing out on some sack and run stuff opportunities, but they’re making strides each week. Following three consecutive three-sack games, a five or more sack game could be in their future. They’re given up a league-best 3.2 rushing yards per attempt so far after allowing a 4.4 average last season.

The stronger the front seven is right now, the easier it will be to go with fewer defenders in the box and be better prepared for downfield passes. Hopefully in time, the secondary will grow more confident and dependable and allow more room for blitzes. If that happens, this front could have some huge games.

