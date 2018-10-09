Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's record for most NFL yards all-time

Select Page

Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning&#039;s record for most NFL yards all-time

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and now he has the numbers to back that up.

Brees passed Brett Favre early in Monday night’s game against the Redskins, for No. 2 all-time in passing yards, and it wasn’t long before he had the record. Late in the second quarter, he surpassed Peyton Manning, and did so in epic fashion, on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

Check out all the records he’s set during his tenure in the league.

When it’s all said and done, Brees will go down as one of the top 10 signal-callers of all-time, and he has the numbers to prove it.

