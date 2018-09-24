ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives in for a touchdown in an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons on September 23, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The New Orleans Saints won the game in overtime 43-37. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all from Drew Brees, he goes and splits the Red Sea of two oncoming defenders. ‘Breesus’ has now added a spin move to his repertoire.

The rivalry between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons has been a dogfight for sure. Certainly, this game lived up to the hype, as the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 43-37 in overtime.

There were so many momentum swings and big plays on both sides. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill was inserted that gave the Saints a spark. Another blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons. Above all, Brees was simply mesmerizing.

Drew Brees Breaks Another Record

The big story going into the game was Drew Brees closing in on the career completion record. Brees came into the game with 6,287 passes completed just shy of Brett Favre‘s mark of 6,300. Brees broke the record and more. On a normal day, that would’ve been the story. But this day was anything but normal.

Matt Ryan threw for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Rookie sensation Calvin Ridley caught three of those passes for touchdowns. Still, none of that mattered as the Saints dug deep to win this game in overtime.

Neither defense could stop much of anything. However, it was the one stop late in the fourth quarter that gave the Saints enough gas to seal it.

The Saints’ defense came up big when it mattered. All the long plays and yardage were nullified when the game was on the line. The Falcons had a third and four at near midfield with under a minute to play, as the Saints defense clamped down and made a crucial stop.

When the Saints won the coin toss, that was a sign that this game is turning towards the Saints way. Surely, Brees knew that a touchdown was needed. Ironically, it was his legs that finished off the Falcons with two rushing touchdowns.

The second was game-winner when Brees stretched out and broke the plain. That was on top of the ridiculous spin move earlier that split the two defenders like a Madden spin and juke. When Brees is running over your defense, just give up. No one saw that coming. Brees went Alvin Kamara when the game was on the line. The defense blinked and Brees found pay dirt.

Today was a black and gold 15 round TKO. The Saints went the distance and kept fighting until the game was called. This team has shown one thing in the last three games. Resilience is this team’s motto. Bend but don’t break. Now the Saints sit at 2-1 with the New York Giants on tap next week. This win was significant yet the road is still long. Saints fans can breathe now at least for now.

