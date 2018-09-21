In their week one loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints struggled to prevent long pass plays, allowing 14.9 yards per pass attempt, 417 yards passing, and four touchdowns through the air.

Last week they showed some improvement against a Cleveland Browns passing attack with less firepower. The Saints defense held Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor to 234 passing yards and 8.2 yards per attempt. This Sunday, they face a tougher challenge against a more potent Atlanta Falcons passing attack.

So far this season Atlanta hasn’t put up big passing numbers. At this point, they rank only 16th league-wide with 497 yards passing. Nevertheless, the Saints defense must show up ready for a diverse passing game as they attempt to continue improving.

Obviously, the Falcons passing attack starts with two-time All-Pro wideout Julio Jones, who got off to a hot start with 169 yards on 10 receptions in week one. However, quarterback Matt Ryan has connected with Jones on only 53.6 percent of targets in the first two weeks. This would be a career-low connection rate for the duo if the season ended today. Jones missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury, but he’s expected to play on Sunday.

If last year is any indication, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will shadow Jones on Sunday. This matchup came with mixed results last season. In their first matchup, Lattimore held Ryan to a 64.6 passer rating when targeting Jones and recorded a pick-six according to Pro Football Focus. A few weeks later, Ryan produced a 109.7 rating when targeting Jones with Lattimore in coverage.

Lattimore didn’t look like himself in week one. He struggled in his one-on-one matchup with Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who caught all seven of his targets and burned Lattimore for a deep touchdown catch. However, Lattimore played very well last week as the Saints utilized mostly zone coverages against the Browns. This week is a great opportunity for Lattimore to remind everyone he can still excel when matched up against elite receivers.

Other Threats

If Lattimore manages to contain Jones, Atlanta still has great talent in Mohamed Sanu and rookie Calvin Ridley at wide receiver. Sanu has been a valuable possession receiver for the Falcons since joining the team in 2016. With cornerback Ken Crawley in coverage, Sanu put up decent numbers against the Saints last year. He caught a total of 10 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans in 2017.

Ridley was drafted 26th overall by Atlanta to add another vertical threat to their offense. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in week one, Ridley was shut down with zero catches on two targets. However, he showed glimpses of his talent last week, catching four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Since New Orleans has already allowed four touchdown receptions of 35 or more yards in 2018, they better have a plan for Ridley’s downfield ability on Sunday.

Tight end Austin Hooper provides a valuable check down option for Ryan. Last year in his second season, he caught 49 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers may seem underwhelming, but Hooper’s strength is his reliability. He’s caught eight of the nine passes thrown his way this season for 83 yards and a touchdown and caught 75.4 percent of his targets last season.

At running back, the Falcons are likely to be without their preferred receiving threat out of the backfield. Devonta Freeman is expected to miss his second straight game with a knee injury. The Falcons don’t utilize their other running back Tevin Coleman in the passing game as often, but with a 12.0-yard career receiving average, the Saints cannot underestimate him.

Pass Protection

Of course, the Saints front seven can make life easier for their cover men by generating pressure. The Saints caught a small break on that front earlier this week when the Falcons put starting left guard Andy Levitre on injured reserve. In his place will be Wes Schweitzer, who struggled last season as Atlanta’s starting right guard and subsequently lost his job in training camp.

In Week One, the Saints failed to make Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick uncomfortable. They failed to sack him and recorded only three quarterback hits, two of which were penalized. The pass rush faired better against Taylor last week with three sacks.

The fact that Ryan will be the first true pocket passer the Saints have faced could help the progression of their pass rush. New Orleans didn’t let Fitzpatrick or Taylor scramble much, but both topped an average of six yards per rush when they did escape the pocket. Ryan’s less mobile approach creates a chance for New Orleans to feature rookie edge defender Marcus Davenport, who has played well so far in a limited role.

Tough Task but Great Opportunity

If the Saints defense plays like they did in week one, Ryan could top Fitzpatrick’s impressive numbers. However, their improved performance last week was both encouraging and convincing even if was against a Browns offense trying to find its identity.

Nothing will come easy Sunday as the Saints-Falcons rivalry typically brings out the best in both teams, but if New Orleans can make a statement defensively, it’ll go a long way towards making the unit’s lofty preseason expectations a reality.

