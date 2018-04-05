Select Page

WATCH: Mark Ingram tries to evade security dog, but his attempt backfires

Saints running back Mark Ingram has made a number of NFL defenders miss on attempts to tackle him, but dogs are a different animal, which he recently learned.

Ingram paid a visit to Aviano Air Base in Italy for the NFL USO Tour — meeting with U.S. troops and their families while there — and that’s where he attempted to outrun a security dog.

It didn’t go well.

The Saints running back wore protective gear and tried to run away from the dog, and it’s safe to say the four-legged fella got the best of him, which you can see in the video below.

Ingram later reacted to the encounter after getting destroyed by the dog.

It’s safe to say the dog won that round, and we highly doubt Ingram will be coming back for more.

