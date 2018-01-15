In a wild NFC Divisional playoff matchup, the New Orleans Saints fell 29-24 to the Minnesota Vikings, ending their 2017 season the same way it began.

The Saints punted on their first three drives as Minnesota jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. Later in the half, New Orleans squandered two opportunities in Vikings territory with an interception and a missed field goal. However, they made two big stops on defense and went into halftime with the score still 17-0.

Everything changed in the second half. The Saints forced a punt on Minnesota’s first drive of the third quarter, and capitalized with a Drew Brees touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Thomas. Safety Marcus Williams intercepted a Case Keenum throw on the Vikings next possession, and New Orleans scored on another touchdown pass to Thomas a few plays later.

The Saints comeback was initially a success, and they held a 24-23 lead following a 43-yard Wil Lutz field goal late in the fourth quarter. Minnesota took over with 25 seconds remaining, and a few plays later they only had 10 seconds left with the ball at their own 39-yard line. Then the unthinkable happened.

Keenum completed a pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs along the sideline that moved Minnesota within field goal range, but Diggs wasn’t done. Williams missed a diving tackle on the receiver, allowing Diggs to turn upfield and score a touchdown. Time expired as he crossed the goal line, bringing the Saints comeback season to an abrupt end.

Here are three observations from the Saints loss.

Worst Start for Saints Offense in Three Years

New Orleans was shut out in the first half for the first time since a 2014 regular season loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They went 0/3 on third downs and punted on their first three drives, picking up just 33 yards along the way. The Saints next three possessions ended with two interceptions, and a desperate 58-yard missed field goal attempt following a sack on third down. At halftime, New Orleans had 149 yards of offense, but nothing to show for it.

It’s difficult to identify exactly why New Orleans struggled to gain momentum early on, but one could point to a lack of effort to establish a running attack in the first quarter. 2017 Pro Bowl selections Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for only five carries on the Saints first 12 plays. New Orleans seemed more eager to start fast against the NFL’s best defense, rather than establish the balanced attack that got them to the postseason.

New Orleans was able to catch up to Minnesota in the second half, but average performances like this one have been the norm for the Saints offense recently, despite a strong run during their midseason win streak. From weeks 12-17, the Saints offense converted on just 32.9 percent of their third-down attempts while averaging a lackluster 2.8 touchdowns per game in that span.

Defensive Turnaround Fuels Saints Comeback

The Saints defense was torched for 470 yards in their season-opening loss to Minnesota, but they evolved into a more respectable unit throughout the season; allowing the 10th fewest points among NFL defenses in 2017. Yet New Orleans was back to its week one form in the first quarter.

The Vikings averaged 8.93 yards per play on their first two drives as they built a 10-0 lead. Following the first Brees interception, the Saints surrendered another touchdown with a short field early in the second quarter. However, from that point on, something clicked for New Orleans on defense.

The Saints allowed zero points on Minnesota’s next four drives. This included the third quarter Williams interception that led to New Orleans second touchdown. They held the Vikings to two field goals for most of the fourth quarter as the Saints took a 21-20 lead, and later a 24-23 lead.

Without the blown coverage and missed tackle on Diggs at the end, the narrative would be very different for this determined performance by the Saints defense.

Brees Heroics Could Have Been Legendary

Brees overcame two interceptions in the first half and led the Saints offense on three touchdown drives in the second half. The third touchdown was a perfect throw to Kamara on a fade, sailing right over the defender’s head. Minnesota took back the lead on their next drive though, and Brees had to go right back to work with 1:29 left in the game.

Brees quickly completed an 18-yard pass to tight end Josh Hill, followed by an 11-yarder to Ginn. However, his next three throws fell incomplete, and the Saints faced a fourth and 10 just outside of field goal range. Brees found Willie Snead along the sideline for a 13-yard gain to pick up the first down. The Saints gained nine more yards to set up what could have been a game-winning Lutz field goal.

The only thing the Saints could have done better on that final drive is pick up another first down and burn more time out, but Kamara was stuffed on third and one just before the field goal. A one-point lead with 25 seconds left didn’t feel safe as the Vikings versatile offense took the field again. That unimaginable, game-ending Diggs touchdown wouldn’t have happened if New Orleans had converted on that third and one play.

It’s a shame to see the Saints season end so abruptly, but fans should feel good about their team’s outlook. New Orleans is much better off than they were after their last postseason trip in 2013, when they lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional round. New Orleans spent the next three years trying to rebuild and find consistency on defense, leading to three consecutive 7-9 seasons.

Now the Saints rebuild appears to be complete. Brees isn’t getting any younger, but he remains an efficient quarterback who showed he can make still make clutch plays in the postseason. More importantly, New Orleans has a strong nucleus of young players that includes Thomas, Kamara, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (all 2017 Pro Bowl selections) among others.

One more productive offseason could help get the Saints over the hump, and back in the Super Bowl.

