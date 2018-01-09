Happy Hour Podcast: Saints Beat Carolina Because Brees Is Magic. On To Minnesota

The Saints beat the Panthers 31-26 because Drew Brees might have had the best game of his Saints career.

Where does Ted Ginn’s 4 for 115 and a TD rank on the WTF Saints playoff hero scale?

Is it time to accept that the other NFL fan bases are kind of justified in HATING the Saints after their post game celbrations?

Was Sean Payton correct to go for it on fourth down?

The defense got lit up by Greg Olsen like it was 2015 can they improve in Minnesota?

Another offensive line injury, how big a loss is Peat?

