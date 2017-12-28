Next up the Bucs. Saints should win this, but the only thing is that this could be a trap game. We have not have had a trap-game this year… unless you count the Washington game. But we stole the W there so all is fine. The good thing; EVERY single players comment on “You made the playoffs” was: “We want that division title!” Awesome attitude.
On to the guru; No Chase Daniel did not line up at QB to get a snap. The game was never that far apart nor did he throw a TD on a fake FG. There was no trick play… Unless catching a ball with your ass counts… But that was not by design, so no. The Saints only scored 2 TDs, so no again. The INT OFCOURSE came by Lattimore. He is definitely DROY. The final score (tie-breaker) was 23-13 Saints.
Apparently Andrew Juge and Mr. Stolfi were busy preparing for Christmas and lost a shot to put it away(-ish). Congratulations to El Imanov; who was the only person with 3 good answers. He is now solely in the lead but it is a hot race for the $50. The Falcons cup this week goes to me. The rest of us had only 2 correct answers and since I was the only one expecting a blow-out I was waaaay off on the tie-breaker.
Note; this is NOT the last Guru. For the first time since I have done this post the Saints are going into the playoffs. Lets hope for the maximum amount of Guru posts after this.
The leaderboard:
Saints Nation Guru
|4
|El Imanov
|3
|Andrew Juge
Micheal L. Stolfi
Mateus João Feldhaus
|1
|Chris Smith
Marijn Pessers
Falcons Cup
|4,5
|Tim Pearson
|3
|Micheal L. Stolfi
Marijn Pessers
|1,5
|El Imanov
|1
|Joseph Lopez
Andrew Juge
Mateus João Feldhaus
This weeks questions:
- Will Jamies Winston act like an idiot again (Something like eating his fingers or crying?)
- Will Taysom Hill have a snap on offense again?
- Will Lattimore get an INT again?
- Who will be the Saints opponent in the wildcard round?
- Tie-breaker: 2 questions; How many different players are credited 0.5 sacks or more AND what is the sack total (individual players combined)?
View the original post at The Saints Nation: Saints Nation Guru #17 – Buccaneers