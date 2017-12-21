Jets game.. I have already forgotten that. What is up is the Falcons game and this time it is personal. The good thing is this is something the entire fan base feels. This is gonna be a hot game and there will be a lot of noise. Let’s just start with a blocked punt for a TD then!?

Back to the Jets; the Guru questions; Yes there was an INT, even 2, made by Robertson and Lattimore. Yes Brees had an INT and the First TD was by Thomas Ingram. That cost a few of you a chance at the weeks title but it put me in the race! Also Snead did catch a pass and the total rushing yards for the Saints was 131. Although I had Ingram correct I only had 3 correct answers. The same as Mateus João Feldhaus but he had Lattimore as a guy with an INT so he wins this week.

The Falcons Cup goes to Michael L. Stolfi who only had 1 correct answer. As it is Falcons Hate week I hope you do unspeakable things to that Cup Micheal. 2 Falcons 1 Cup kinda things!

The hunt for the Season Guru title and the $50 (which will be split in case of a tie) has never been this close. It is wide open and even people without victory still have a chance to win it. Assuming the Saints make the playoffs there will be at least 3 more Guru posts.

The leaderboard:

Saints Nation Guru

3 El Imanov

Andrew Juge

Micheal L. Stolfi

Mateus João Feldhaus 1 Chris Smith

Marijn Pessers

Falcons Cup

4,5 Tim Pearson 3 Micheal L. Stolfi 2 Marijn Pessers 1,5 El Imanov 1 Joseph Lopez

Andrew Juge

Mateus João Feldhaus

This weeks questions: