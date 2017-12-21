Back to the Jets; the Guru questions; Yes there was an INT, even 2, made by Robertson and Lattimore. Yes Brees had an INT and the First TD was by
Thomas Ingram. That cost a few of you a chance at the weeks title but it put me in the race! Also Snead did catch a pass and the total rushing yards for the Saints was 131. Although I had Ingram correct I only had 3 correct answers. The same as Mateus João Feldhaus but he had Lattimore as a guy with an INT so he wins this week.
The Falcons Cup goes to Michael L. Stolfi who only had 1 correct answer. As it is Falcons Hate week I hope you do unspeakable things to that Cup Micheal. 2 Falcons 1 Cup kinda things!
The hunt for the Season Guru title and the $50 (which will be split in case of a tie) has never been this close. It is wide open and even people without victory still have a chance to win it. Assuming the Saints make the playoffs there will be at least 3 more Guru posts.
The leaderboard:
Saints Nation Guru
|3
|El Imanov
Andrew Juge
Micheal L. Stolfi
Mateus João Feldhaus
|1
|Chris Smith
Marijn Pessers
Falcons Cup
|4,5
|Tim Pearson
|3
|Micheal L. Stolfi
|2
|Marijn Pessers
|1,5
|El Imanov
|1
|Joseph Lopez
Andrew Juge
Mateus João Feldhaus
This weeks questions:
- Will Chase Daniel take a snap at QB?
- Will we see a trick play by the Saints? (flea flicker, fake punt, etc. Last minute Onside kick does NOT count as a trick play)
- Will the Saints score more then 3 TDs?
- Which Saints player will get an INT?
- Tie-breaker: Final score?
View the original post at The Saints Nation: Saints Nation Guru #16 – Falcons