Saints, Marshon Lattimore, Ted Ginn and a Butt Pick Deliver a Merry Christmas

Saints deliver a Merry #$%ing Christmas with a victory over the Falcons. The game will forever be known as ‘The Emaculate Butception’ game.

Ralph flew into NOLA Sunday morning at 7:30 for the game. His travels were interesting.

The Saints 23-13 win was so much more than Marshon Lattimore’s amazing pick. It was 5 Matt Ryan sacks, Manti T’eo looking like Mike Singletary, and Ted Ginn doing ‘The Full Ginn’. Should we care Atlanta looked like hot garbage and the refs helped the Saints?

Besides the Saints winning the South what should we root for in Week 17?

The 2017 Saints are 11-4 and a win away from division title.

https://www.podbean.com/site/EpisodeDownload/PB80AB2CRXEXH