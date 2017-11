Brian and Chris discuss the upcoming matchup with the Bucs, Lattimore, the Saints young defense, and don’t forget to mock the Falcons and their leaky stadium. Download this episode (right click and save) Donate: https://patron.podbean.com/SaintsNationPodcast

