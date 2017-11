Brian goes over the Saints 6 consecutive victory, another dominating performance over the hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, discusses the pathetic cheapshot by Bucs wideout Mike Evans, and answers your postgame questions. Download this episode (right click and save) Donate here: https://patron.podbean.com/SaintsNationPodcast

Related

View the original post at The Saints Nation: Postgame recap: Saints are 6-2, Lattimore is a god, and the Bucs got Stomped