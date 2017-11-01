As the NFL trade deadline approached, New Orleans Saints fans took to social media in droves looking for the latest trade rumors to see if there would be any last-minute additions to the New Orleans squad. Names like Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry, the Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald, former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson and even former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham had been rumored targets of the Saints. According to some reports, Hau’oli Kikaha was on the trading block to leave New Orleans. But as the 4:00 EST deadline came and went, the Saints ultimately decided that they’ll go for their second Lombardi trophy with the roster they have now.

With the slower than usual start for the Saints passing attack, many press and fans coveted another target for future Hall of Famer, Drew Brees. The asking prices for some of the rumored targets for the Saints was too much. Players like Martavis Bryant and Landry among others, commanded first/second round draft picks, a cost that the Saints were not willing to pay. Considering the overwhelming success the Saints have had in the draft since the arrival of College Scouting Director, Jeff Ireland, draft picks are held at a premium in New Orleans.

While they may not have made any headline-grabbing moves today, the Saints fortunes may have taken a turn for the better. Looking ahead at the remainder of the schedule, there are two moves that may help the Saints fortunes.

Panthers Trade Kelvin Benjamin

In week 13, the Saints will host the Carolina Panthers. Those Panthers made a surprising move today by trading away start wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills for a third and seventh round pick. This move is a bit more puzzling because the Panthers are very much in the thick of the playoff race at 5-3 and just half a game back in the NFC South. As the Panthers leading receiver (475 yards), Benjamin has been Cam Newton‘s primary target, especially since the injury to tight end Greg Olsen.

Delvin Breaux’s Return

Again, while the New Orleans Saints didn’t make any moves at the 2017 trade deadline, it doesn’t mean this roster is a finished product. Week nine will mark the eligibility date for cornerback Delvin Breaux. While the team is 5-0 since defensive coordinator Dennis Allen paired Ken Crawley with rookie phenom Marshon Lattimore, it’s tough to deny Breaux’s talent.

The biggest hurdle beyond cracking the starting line-up for Breaux will be his health. An early return from injury in 2016 led to an early departure for Breaux. The hope in 2017 is Breaux has had enough time to heal and can return to his 2015 form.

Now, Saints fans may be disappointed in the lack of acquisitions by the New Orleans Saints today, but will be grateful come the 2018 draft. As for now, the Saints will head into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Sunday with a 5-2 record, and the same roster with which they started the day.

