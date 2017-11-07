happy hour podcast: Saints Wreck Tampa, Kamara Is God, 6-2 Is Awesome

The Saints are 6-2 after blasting the Bucs. Alvin Kamara is tearing things up, the defense is officially top 10, Brees rolling, even third down was good. Saints season is pretty awesome.

Are offensive line injuries a concern?

Is Marshon Lattimore the most untradable player on Saints roster?

D’Vante Harris..legend.

Dave loses his mind over Coby Fleener.

WTF was up with Sean Payton’s trick play kickoff?

Was Jameis clowened enough about that pregame whatever it was?

