It’s not often a team can give up 38 points in the NFL and come away with a victory. But the New Orleans Saints managed to do just that, thanks in large part to a record-setting performance by the defense. The Saints defensive unit managed to come up with three touchdowns, a team record, in the 52-38 victory versus the Detroit Lions. In one of the most unusual games in Saints history, Sunday’s contest against Detroit featured yet another back-breaking performance by Golden Tate, A “Sam Mills-esque” strip sack of Matthew Stafford by Craig Robertson, flea-flickers, one-handed grabs, a punt return touchdown and an almost evaporated 45-10 lead.

Week Seven New Orleans Saints Keys to Victory

The Saints take their 3-2 record into the unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field to take on the 4-2 Green Bay Packers. While playing in Lambeau is always a daunting task, the Saints may be a bit more optimistic after the unfortunate collarbone injury to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in last Sunday’s contest against division rival Minnesota, an injury that will likely sideline the former MVP for the remainder of the season. Backup quarterback Brett Hundley will be under center this Sunday versus the Saints.

With all that said, here are the keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints.

Brett Hundley Vs the Saints Pass Rush

The Saints pass rush has been steadily improving as the season has progressed. The unprecedented success the Saints defense enjoyed last week was a direct result of a healthy pass rush. Led by Cam Jordan, the unit combined for five sacks, three interceptions and a dozen blocked passes against a formidable and fast-paced Lions passing attack. Matthew Stafford’s typical quick release was off-set by constant pressure and plenty of extended arms.

Looking ahead, it’s fair to assume Green Bay will have a similar philosophy to the Lions when they deploy Hundley this Sunday. Typically, the game plan for a first-time starting NFL quarterback is to simplify the game and build the youngster’s confidence through an emphasis on the running game and short, quick passes. If that’s the case, the Saints can head into Green Bay with a similar game plan as a week ago, and should be able to produce great results.

But Green Bay’s approach with Hundley may not be as cut and dry as what one would expect from a novice signal caller. Hundley has been in head coach Mike McCarthy’s system for three years now. He also has a full week to practice with the starting offense. Anyone who remembers what Matt Flynn did when he stepped in for a sidelined Rodgers in 2012 (week 16, Flynn passed for 480 yards and six touchdowns) knows that backups under McCarthy can turn in impressive performances. McCarthy is confident in his young quarterback and has created a passing system in which Hundley can flourish.

Drew Brees Vs the Packers Defense

At first glance, Drew Brees and the Saints passing attack appears to be a bit off. The Saints rank 14th as a team in passing, a position no one in New Orleans is accustomed to seeing. The stat can be partially explained away by the Saints recent success in the rushing game. The emergence of rookie Alvin Kamara along with the stability of the Saints leading rusher Mark Ingram have brought more balance to a typically pass-focused offense. It’s also worth noting that, despite the lower than normal yardage totals, Drew Brees continues to rank amongst the best in the league in completion percentage, currently sitting at third in the NFL.

Brees will be facing a defense in Green Bay that has been more susceptible to damage on the ground than in the air. The Packers rank 16th against the pass and a dismal 28th in the league versus the run. It remains to be seen if the Saints game plan will exploit the statistical weakness in the Packer run defense or attack Green Bay through the air. The improving health of reliable wide receiver Willie Snead should help the passing game, especially in this “pick your poison” receiving corps of Michael Thomas, Coby Fleener, Ted Ginn Jr. and Brandon Coleman.

The New Orleans Saints Vs Lambeau Field

Once. The New Orleans Saints have won at Lambeau Field just a single time, in 2006. Historically, there are several factors that lead to the daunting stat.

For starters, Green Bay’s last two quarterbacks are Rodgers and Brett Favre. Facing that level of talent tends to stack the odds against any team. Add to that the fact that the Saints are an indoor team and Lambeau delivers some of the worst playing conditions in football (at this point, the forecast calls for 62 degrees and rain). Also, the teams are not division rivals, so the schedule doesn’t present the Saints with an overwhelming amount of opportunities to improve on their record at Lambeau.

It’s said that it’s not just who you play, but when you play them. The Saints catch a few breaks this Sunday as they not only face a Green Bay team without Rodgers, but also face them early enough in the season that the weather shouldn’t play a critical role in the outcome. Week seven sounds like as good a week as any to get that second ever win in Lambeau Field.

