The New Orleans Saints are heading to Lambeau Field in week seven to face off against the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers. The Saints are red hot after a demolishing of the Detroit Lions last week, while Brett Hundley makes his first career start for the Packers. The Packers and Saints haven’t met too often in their histories but there are still many memorable moments in the meetings of these two franchises.

Memorable Moments Between Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints

History of the Matchup

This will be just the 25th meeting between these franchises with the majority of the games falling the Packers’s way. The first game between these franchises was in 1968. The Packers hosted the game in Milwaukee and took the victory, 29-7. This would be a sign of things to come as the Packers won ten of the first 12 meetings. The series has been much closer during the Brees and Rodgers eras of late.

The Packers will be at a serious disadvantage without Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is only 2-2 against the Saints in his career, but the talent drop-off from him to Hundley is staggering. Saints quarterback Drew Brees will look to win his second in a row against the Packers in this week seven matchup.

Most Pivotal Game

Most of the games between these clubs have been lopsided. The box score was only close in a handful of these meetings with several final scores padded by late touchdowns. Perhaps the most entertaining matchup of these teams was the 2011 season opener. Fresh off a Superbowl victory, the Packers had a target on their backs as they hosted Brees and the Saints in week one.

This game was a shootout throughout. Rodgers and receiver Greg Jennings got the scoring started early, connecting on a seven yard touchdown on the opening drive. Rodgers stayed hot and found Jordy Nelson from three yards out after a failed Saints drive. Brees got a quick score before Rodgers got back to work. This game quickly became the coming out party of Randall Cobb, a third round rookie playing in his first NFL game.

Welcome to the NFL

Cobb ran the wrong route, came wide open, and caught a 32-yard score as the first quarter came to a close. The Saints began storming back into the game. After a field goal by John Kasay, the Packers went three and out. On the ensuing punt, running back Darren Sproles had one of the many memorable moments in his career, returning the punt 72 yards for a score. The Packers were able to extend their lead with a touchdown run by James Starks before half. The Saints were able to close the gap to eight points. Then, Cobb made his mark on the Packers forever. He recorded the longest play in franchise history with a 108 yard kickoff return touchdown, marking a special teams score for both sides.

Defense Stands Tall

The fourth quarter was equally as exciting. The Packers extended their lead 42-27 with a one-yard plunge by the reliable John Kuhn. Brees connected on a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with just over two minutes remaining to cut the Packers lead back down to eight. After a three-and-out, Brees drove his offense down to the Packers one yard line. The Saints had four tries to find the endzone, but the Packers held strong. After an offensive shootout the entire game, the Packers defense held their own when they truly needed a stop. The Packers would go on to have their best regular season of all time while it also marked the last season Brees made the playoffs.

Last Meeting

The last game between these teams took place in New Orleans in 2014. The week eight matchup featured a reeling New Orleans Saints team against an empowered Packers squad. With two incredible talents at quarterback, this game looked to be an instant classic at half. Rodgers opened the scoring on a 70 yard catch and run by Cobb before Brees drove his team down to tie the game. After trading field goals over the next quarter and a half, the game was notched up at 16 heading into the break.

The second half was a different story. The Packers could not stop the onslaught brought on by Brees and running back Mark Ingram. Brees connected on a deep touchdown to Brandin Cooks before hitting each of his tight ends in the red zone for scores. Facing a 21-point deficit, Rodgers managed one final touchdown scramble in the fourth but the game was out of reach. Ingram finished the game with 172 yards on 24 carries including a touchdown to salt the game with three minutes remaining. The win brought the Saints closer to .500 at 3-4 while the Packers fell to 5-3.

