Imagine a Tom Brady Podcast

FEBRUARY 5, 2019 – BOSTON, MA: New England PAtriots Tom Brady waves the Super Bowl trophy and salutes the fans on Boylston St during the rolling rally. (Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/DigitalFirst Media/ Boston Herald)

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, there’s no question about that. But imagine if he had a podcast, what would it be like? What kind of guests would he have on besides the obvious people like Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick. Even the Krafts are an obvious guest on his podcast. It would be the most downloaded podcast in the U.S., beating all the rest. What would they talk about? Football, the TB12 Method, being 41 and feeling like 25? All those and more topics would be interesting.

A Tom Brady Podcast full of Guests

Brady would, of course, keep the podcast classy but also hopefully give an inside scoop of the Patriots locker room and balancing family with football. We saw that during his Tom Vs. Time documentary on Facebook Watch how he did that, but that was only a snippet. The guests he would have on from former players and coaches to current players and coaches would be really cool. Even some Hall Of Fame players too. What would really be cool is if he had Joe Montana on it since that was who Brady looked up too.

Brady has done so much in his career that if he ever did his podcast at a charity event to raise money, tickets would be sold out in a matter of minutes. He could also have different athletes from this city on his podcast like Red Sox legend David Ortiz. Now that would be epic and Boston Sports porn! Brady would not only win on the football field, he would win on the airwaves too.

Finally, the fans could call in maybe and submit questions to the show. He could answer as many as he could. Overall a Tom Brady podcast would be out this world, and a great post-career move decision on his part.

