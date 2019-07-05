FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 06: Former New England Patriots Tedy Bruschi reacts during a halftime ceremony honoring his playing career as the Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 6, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Tedy Bruschi is everything you want in a football player and a human being. Once dubbed the “perfect Patriot” by head coach Bill Belichick, Bruschi perfectly exemplified the Patriot Way and everything the franchise is supposed to represent. Bruschi suffered a stroke on the 4th of July, but is reportedly “recovering well”. Until he gets back on his feet, let’s take a look back on the five greatest Tedy Bruschi moments during his remarkable career.

5. Making it Snow in Foxboro

Let’s start by flashing back to Week 14 of the 2003 season. The 10-2 New England Patriots had a chance to clinch the AFC East crown, but they needed to take care of business against an 8-4 Dolphins team hungry to stay in the division race. It was a miserable New England afternoon with a game-time temperature of 28 degrees and a 17-degree wind chill. Snow covered Gillette Stadium and the atmosphere called for an old school, smash mouth type of game.

That’s exactly what the world got. Neither offense could get much of anything going in these frigid conditions, as New England nursed a 3-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, Bruschi sealed the division by intercepting quarterback Jay Fiedler at Miami’s five-yard line. As if that wasn’t enough, Bruschi took it to the house to give New England a 10-0 lead. Fans were so excited that they started throwing snow into the air in celebration. New England went on to win 12-0 while clinching their first of five straight AFC East divisional titles.

4. Super Bowl XXXIX Interception

Just weeks before his first stroke, Tedy Bruschi made one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots had a 24-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the Eagles were driving. Donovan McNabb had just completed a 36-yard pass to Terrell Owens to set the Eagles up at New England’s 36. The Eagles were on the edge of field goal position and were in position to make it a one-score game. However, Bruschi stopped the Eagles in their tracks, intercepting McNabb at New England’s 24-yard line.

Bruschi was far from a one-play wonder in Super Bowl XXXIX, as his nine tackles were second only to Rodney Harrison. Additionally, Bruschi also added a sack for good measure. The offense largely struggled, as Tom Brady recorded just 236 passing yards and two touchdowns during the affair. Fortunately, the defense came to play, and Bruschi led the unit throughout the night.

3. 2004 AFC Divisional Round: Change the Rules

The Patriots had Peyton Manning’s number early in his career. After beating the Colts in the 2003 AFC Championship Game, the Patriots had a rematch in the 2004 AFC Divisional Round. Manning entered the game on the heels of one of the greatest seasons of all time, throwing for 4,557 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while winning MVP honors. After years of coming up short, this was Manning’s best chance to finally overcome New England.

Instead, Bruschi and the defense once again proved too much for Manning to handle. Even with Ty Law missing the game, the defense limited Manning to just three points, 238 passing yards, and one interception. Bruschi had the play of the game when he forced a fumble by ripping the ball right out of the hands of running back Dominic Rhodes. After the game, Bruschi went on one of the great postgame rants of all time, saying the Patriots will continue to beat the Colts no matter how many times they change the rules.

2. Coming Back From A Stroke

Tedy Bruschi had some amazing moments on the field, but his greatest accomplishments come off of it. Just days after partaking in the 2004 Pro Bowl, Bruschi suffered a stroke and doctors found a hole in his heart. Upon first discovering this, the focus was on saving Bruschi’s life, not his career. However, the linebacker not only recovered from the stroke but managed to get back to the football field while missing just seven games.

Bruschi never quite returned to his former glory, but he was still a solid player when on the field. The former third-round pick recorded seven tackles during his first game back and won Comeback Player of the Year honors for his remarkable recovery. Brusch remained in the league for three more seasons before calling it quits after 2008.

1. Tedy’s Team

It’s one thing to come back from a stroke, but it’s a whole different thing to use that health scare to benefit others. Following his stroke, the Bruschi family opened “Tedy’s Team”, a nonprofit devoted to “raising awareness of stroke and heart disease while supporting survivors on their journey, giving them the means for a comeback.”

Bruschi has partnered with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Stroke Association (ASA) to help raise awareness and funds for research and overall health care. Tedy’s Team initially started as a group of runners raising money for the ASA while training for the Boston Marathon. Today, Tedy’s Team has a website along with a Comeback Assistance Program for victims of heart disease and stroke. Bruschi was the heart and soul of New England’s defense, and now he’s using that passion to help the world around him. Doing that is greater than anything anyone can do on a football field.

