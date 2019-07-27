First Day of Padded practice today

Patriots training camp has officially gotten underway this week with the first padded practice on Saturday. The first two days seemed like a continuation of the OTA’s with no pads, and Brady had the day off on Friday. Danny Etling went from quarterback to receiver, and we got to see rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham in action. He threw lots interceptions to start, but that’s to be expected. Sony Michel made his return to practice on Saturday, and Brady was also back on the field Saturday too.

Brady Looking to connect with his new receivers

A TB12 Moss reunion

On a downside, Brady was 0-4 on 11-11s today. It’s going to take some time to get used to his new receivers. Also having Edelman out with his thumb injury doesn’t help either. However, Brady has worked out with rookie receiver N’Keal Harry before the start of camp, and we’ll start to see the connection Brady and Harry have on the field now in camp. Harry could be a factor in the red zone, though, because of his size at receiver. With Gronkowski’s retirement, the pressure may be on Harry to make the big play down there. A plus though is Brady and Moss still have it, as you can see from the video below in a flashback to 2007.

We haven’t seen Michael Bennett yet, and the Patriots are saying it’s for a personal issue. You may have to speculate if that means he’s contemplating retirement or not playing for the Patriots. Isaiah Wynn is also still easing his way into football activities. Belichick seems to be having a low key camp, as today’s practice was just over an hour long. He doesn’t want to overwork them with the pads on. Seems like a different Belichick from years past, but who’s complaining? They just won the Super Bowl.

Also on a positive side, the defense looks pretty solid. The secondary in particular is pretty solid with Stephon Gilmore, the McCourty brothers, Terrence Brooks and Duron Harmon. Patrick Chung was also out there, but is wearing a red non-contact jersey until he is fully healthy from his broken arm in the Super Bowl.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on