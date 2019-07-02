Exemplary Victories by Boston Sports Teams Over the Years

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the sports teams from Boston have managed to win a total of 12 championships. The New England Patriots are leading the pack with a total of 6 championships, while the Boston Red Sox have accumulated 4 along with the Bruins and Celtics claiming one each. The longest championship drought belongs to the Boston Celtics that last won the title back in 2008.

In most cases, championships are followed by playoff success and according to recent statistics, the four professional sports teams in the city of Boston have claimed more playoff game wins that any other city since the start of the 21st century. Boston currently boasts 268 victories, followed by 259 wins by the Bay Area along with 240 wins by Los Angeles. The only difference between these three cities is that the Bay Area and Los Angeles have 6 teams each, while Boston only has 4 teams.

Let's take a look at the most iconic wins by Boston sports teams in the 21st century.

New England Patriots – 2001

This NFL Super Bowl team came from nowhere and it wouldn’t have been possible if Drew Bledsoe didn’t experience a severe injury during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. This is when an unproven, second-year quarterback by the name of Tom Brady started for the team, a move that completely changed the history of the game and the franchise. The New England Patriots managed to finish with an 11-5 record, underwent a controversial call during a snow-covered playoff game, and made it to the Super Bowl where they were considered huge underdogs against the Rams, the greatest team on turf at the time. Instead of playing for overtime, Tom Brady decided to lead his team down the field with only minutes remaining on the clock to get them within field goal distance. A 48-yard field goal was then kicked by Adam Vinatieri that sent everyone into hysterics.

Boston Bruins – 2011

Once 2011 rolled around, three of the four professional sports teams in Boston managed to win a championship. The only team that didn’t have a championship under their belt was the Boston Bruins. Ice hockey is enormous in Boston and the history behind the Bruins, also known as the Original Six team, is extremely rich. Fortunately, during 2011, the Boston Bruins managed to claim their first Stanley Cup win since 1972. In fact, three out of the four playoff series went on for 7 games which included the Stanley Cup Final where they defeated Vancouver away from home, 4-0. The sports teams in Boston love to give heart attacks to their fans en route to championships, and the Boston Bruins were certainly no difference. Fans also experienced plenty of exciting moments during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, but this time around the St. Louis Blues were victorious to claim their first every NHL championship.

Boston Red Sox – 2004

Boston has been a baseball town for the longest time. A baseball town that is filled with brutal headaches and pain. Thankfully, this all changed during the fall of 2004 when history was made by the Red Sox. The team managed to make an extraordinary comeback from a 3-0 deficit over their rivaled Yankees, claiming victory in both Game 6 and Game 7 in the Bronx. The Red Sox then played in a highly anticipated World Series against the Cardinals that ended in 4 games. With 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th inning of Game 4, time seemed to stand still when the comebacker to the mount by Edgar Renteria bounced into the glove of Keith Foulke before he took a couple of steps toward 1st base. All those 1918 chants, all those heartbreaking defeats, all the doubts whether this team would win it again ended as Foulke threw the ball to first for a victory that will never be forgotten. This ended the Curse of the Bambino that lasted 86 years.

Boston Celtics – 2008

The Celtics are extremely special in Boston. It's a remarkable franchise that has managed to deliver some of the most unforgettable moments in sports history, claiming a total of 16 titles before 2008 was on the horizon. The Boston Celtics had loads of legends in its squad and before the 2008 regular season got underway, Danny Ainge decided to introduce an additional two legends to join Paul Pierce, including Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. The team had one primary objective, win an NBA championship. The brand-new "Big Three" did exactly that in their first season together and no one could have scripted this better when the Boston Celtics managed to defeat Kobe Bryant and the reviled Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA Finals. Shortly after the Celtics won their first NBA championship, Kevin Garnett yelled into a microphone that anything is possible.

Sportsbetting in Boston

With a total of 12 championships since the start of the 21st century, sportsbetting is an extremely popular pastime in Boston. Not only do they place bets on their four major professional sports teams, but they also make an assortment of wagers on other sporting events from across northern American and further afield.

