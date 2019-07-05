FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 04: Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Drew Bledsoe and Troy Brown of the New England Patriots’ 2001 Super Bowl winning team is honored along with Patriots CEO and owner Robert Kraft during halftime of the game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN personality Tedy Bruschi suffered another stroke on July 4th, according to a public statement from the Bruschi family. The statements notes that Bruschi is “recovering well” and recognized the warning signs instantly. The family also asked for “privacy at this time”, so an exact update is not yet available.

Best wishes to a great teammate and friend, @TedyBruschi. pic.twitter.com/8roAWUKumV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 5, 2019

Bruschi has a history of strokes dating back to his playing days. Following the 2004 season, Bruschi suffered a stroke and doctors found a hole in his heart. Rather than give up his playing career, Bruschi battled back from the health ailment and played nine games in 2005. While he never returned to his former glory, the three-time Super Bowl champion managed to play up until the 2008 season. He earned the Ed Block Courage Award as well as Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2005 for his return to the field.

After recovering from his initial stroke, Bruschi penned a book entitled “Never Give Up: My Stroke, My Recovery, and My Return to the NFL” chronicling his battle through his stroke issue. Since retiring, he’s made it a priority to help spread awareness to stroke prevention and early detection. Bruschi has also founded “Tedy’s Team” a charitable foundation devoted to “raising awareness of stroke and heart disease while supporting survivors on their journey, giving them the means for a comeback.”

Tedy Bruschi, of course, was one of the most instrumental pieces to New England’s first three Super Bowl championships. Drafted in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft, Bruschi appeared in four Super Bowls and one Pro Bowl throughout the course of his career. During his time on the field, the Arizona product recorded 1,063 tackles, 45 tackles-for-loss, 30.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defended, and 17 forced fumbles.

