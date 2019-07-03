NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: A video board displays an image of N’keal Harry of Arizona State after he was chosen #32 overall by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL calendar is absolutely dead, but EA Sports made some interesting news by dropping their launch ratings for the latest installment in the Madden franchise. New England drafted 10 players during the 2019 NFL Draft, and each one has been assigned an arbitrary grade per the folks at EA Sports. It’s worth noting that the Patriots Madden grades do not include undrafted free agents.

It should come as no surprise that N’Keal Harry earned the highest rating of any player in New England’s draft class. New England selected the rookie wide receiver with their first draft pick, making him the only first-round wide receiver selected in the Bill Belichick Era. Harry earned a 74 overall grade, making him the third-highest ranked wide receiver. The only receivers ranked above him are Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Marquise Brown and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Madden likes Harry’s speed (88) and acceleration (88), but give him a below-average mark for awareness (71).

Third-round pick Chase Winovich was considered one of the steals of the draft, and Madden agrees with this assessment. While he has the third-highest grade among New England’s draft picks, he has a nice 69 overall grade. Madden likes his acceleration off the line coupled with his strength, but feel he needs to improve his overall awareness (62).

The lowest-rated player of New England’s draftees is fourth-round quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham is the ninth-ranked rookie quarterback according to Madden, although it should be noted that there are a handful of run-first quarterbacks listed above Stidham. Madden does not like his deep ball ability, as his 70 Deep Accuracy rating is the sixth-worst among rookies. That said, he’s closer to the middle of the pack as a thrower on the run (76) and a 73 rating when operating play action.

Overall Ratings

N’Keal Harry: 74

Joejuan Williams: 70

Chase Winovich: 69

Damien Harris: 69

Jake Bailey: 66

Ken Webster: 63

Yodny Cajuste: 61

Hjalte Froholdt: 61

Jarrett Stidham: 57

