The New England Patriots are just 94 days away from kicking off their 2019 season. New England’s two-decade run of dominance is unparalleled in sports, especially during the salary cap era. After winning three Super Bowls in five years, it’s easy to overlook some of the underrated contributors to the original dynasty. Ty Warren wasn’t on the level of guys like Richard Seymour or Ty Law, but he was a key piece to two Super Bowl championships and is the best 94 in New England Patriots history.

94 Days to Kickoff: Ty Warren

Warren initially joined the Patriots as a first-round draft pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. The Texas A&M product spent the majority of his rookie season coming off the bench, although he did start four games. During his time on the field, Warren recorded one sack, two tackles-for-loss, and 33 tackles. Stats don’t tell the full story with Warren, as New England’s scheme asked defensive linemen like Warren to eat up space and free up others to make the big plays.

Warren developed into a full-time starter during his second year in the league. Starting in all 16 games, the second-year defensive end recorded 3.5 sacks, 48 tackles, and seven tackles-for-loss over the course of the season. He capped off the season with eight tackles in New England’s 24-21 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Warren’s best season came in 2006. Starting in 15 games, the former first-round pick recorded 7.5 sacks, 84 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a safety. Despite not making the Pro Bowl, Warren earned a spot on Peter King’s All-Pro team. The sacks, tackles, and tackles-for-loss were career highs, and his 13 quarterback hits were the second-highest amount since 2006 (the stat wasn’t tracked during Warren’s first three years in the league).

The Patriots rewarded Warren for his superb play with a five-year, $35 million contract prior to the start of the 2007 season. Additionally, he also received captains honors as one of the leaders of the defense. Warren justified these honors by recording seven sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 11 tackles-for-loss, and 140 tackles over the next three seasons.

An Onslaught of Injuries

Unfortunately, Warren’s NFL career came to a premature end due to injuries. Warren suffered a hip injury early in 2010’s training camp, landing on the injured reserve and ending his season. Rather than keeping him and his large contract, Bill Belichick decided to cut the veteran over the 2011 off-season.

Warren landed on his feet, signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Denver Broncos. However, Warren’s 2010 ended before it ever began. The first-year Bronco suffered a triceps injury early in camp and landed on the injured reserve. Warren made his return in 2012 but only played one game before re-injuring his tricep. The former first-round pick ultimately called it a career after this injury.

Warren finished his ten-year career with 276 tackles, 20.5 sacks, and 37 tackles-for-loss. All of his sacks and tackles-for-loss came in a Patriots uniform along with 275 of his 276 tackles. Warren never earned a Pro Bowl nomination but still managed to bring home two Super Bowl championships and was one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs in 2006.

Ty Warren’s Life Off the Field

Warren was born on February 6th, 1981 in Bryan, Texas. Raised by his mother and his grandparents, Warren had football running through his blood. His uncle, Curtis Dickey, was the fifth-overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft and enjoyed an eight-year NFL career. Warren attended Bryan High School and starred in both football and track. Warren’s best accomplishments came on the football field, as the Bryan native earned All-State honors for a nine-sack, 109-tackle season.

Ty Warren is currently married and the father of six daughters. He met his wife, Kesha Drayton, at a Boys and Girls Club. Warren remains active in his community and is enjoying a quiet post-NFL life.

