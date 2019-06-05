The Patriots take the field

The Patriots started mandatory minicamp this week. Quarterback Tom Brady took the field once again as he turns 42 in August. Brady didn’t take part in OTA’s for the second straight season, but worked out with a few receivers and by himself to prepare for minicamp. Tom Brady looked sharp and hasn’t looked like he’s missed a step. Brady has already worked with N’Keal Harry and Julian Edelman at his home, but it’ll be interesting to see how they connect as offseason workouts go on.

They have some work to do at the Tight End position

With Rob Gronkowski retired and Austin-Seferian Jenkins released their tight end position is thin. Benjamin Watson is also suspended for the first four games of the season. When Watson does comeback though, hopefully the chemistry between him and Brady is pretty solid and he can get some good production. They’ll also miss Gronkowski’s blocking. He was such a big guy to have block when running backs or receivers were headed his way with the ball.

The Patriots secondary is also pretty solid. Lots of leadership between Patrick Chung, Stephon Gilmore, and the Mc.Courty brothers. That defense helped the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl in February. They also have Michael Bennett, who can help as a pass rusher. Bennett had nine sacks last season, and hoping to have more this season. He is very open to the media, which is non Patriot like, so we’ll see what happens if the Patriots turn him around. If he wants to win he’ll just listen and say what he’s told to say.

Before you know it training camp will be starting and it will be August. The Patriots really have everything going for them heading into the season. They are coming off another Super Bowl victory and get their rings on Thursday night. It should be a fun year with the chance at another Super Bowl run.

