The New England Patriots are closing in on the start of the regular season, with just 71 days between now and their home opener against Pittsburgh. Normally, Last Word on Pro Football counts down the days by paying tribute to the player whose number corresponds with the day remaining to kickoff. However, in honor of objectively the greatest moment in sports history, we decided to change things up a bit. Back in 2010, offensive lineman Dan Connolly made one of the most memorable plays in NFL history, returning a kickoff for 71 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

71 Days to Kickoff: Dan Connolly

The Patriots faced off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in what many believed to be a potential Super Bowl preview. The Patriots had home-field advantage and the Packers were missing Aaron Rodgers. Despite this, New England found themselves trailing 17-7 with just over two minutes left in the second quarter. Not wanting to risk big return by Brandon Tate, the Packers opted for a squib kick. Dan Connolly recovered the kick and the rest was history.

Starting off on his own 25, Connolly tentatively took the ball forward to pick up a few extra yards. Green Bay’s coverage unit was still a few yards away and Connolly saw an opportunity to improve field position. Based on the way he was running, it was clear he’d intentionally go down at first contact.

Only, contact never came. Thanks to some phenomenal blocking, Connolly broke into the open field at New England’s 40-yard line. Connolly broke out wide and made it to Green Bay’s 40 before Charlie Peprah caught up to him. However, Connolly delivered a stiff arm and Sergio Brown added a block to spring Connolly free for another 30 yards. Now with a convoy in front of him, Connolly plowed ahead towards the pylon. Unfortunately, Connolly was caught from behind and went down at the four-yard line. In total, Connolly went 71 yards to give New England fantastic field position.

The Rest of the Game

New England converted that kickoff return into a two-yard Aaron Hernandez touchdown reception to make it a 17-14 game heading into the half. New England went on to win that game, 31-27, as Tom Brady posted an efficient 163 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Hernandez caught both of Brady’s touchdowns, with the second one coming on yet another Tom Brady fourth-quarter comeback. Danny Woodhead led the way on the ground, recording 59 yards on nine attempts.

Kyle Arrington made the defensive play of the game, returning a Matt Flynn interception to the house to make it a 21-17 game midway through the third. Flynn had a great game overall, completing 24 of his 37 attempts for 251 yards, three touchdowns, and the aforementioned interception. James Jones was Green Bay’s best receiver, as he finished the night with five receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown. New England had no answer for Brandon Jackson, as the running back recorded 99 rushing yards and 22 attempts.

