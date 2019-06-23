ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots rushes against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel missed spring workouts while rehabbing from a knee injury, but it sounds like the running back should be back on the field before long. According to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, Michel is “progressing quickly” from his arthroscopic knee surgery and is running at full speed. Girardi goes on to note that the former first-round pick has used the TB12 Sports Center in Foxboro to aide his recovery. Girardi did not explicitly say that Michel will be ready for training camp, but all indications suggest the running back should be on the field sooner rather than later.

Sony Michel battled knee injuries throughout his rookie season. Michel has a bone on bone issue which reared its head during last years’ training camp. The then-rookie missed the majority of camp and the entirety of the preseason while dealing with a knee injury. However, Michel returned to the field in Week Two and developed into arguably New England’s best pure runner since Corey Dillon. From Weeks Four to Six, Michel recorded 67 carries for 316 yards and four touchdowns before re-injuring his knee early in Week Seven against the Chicago Bears.

Michel returned three weeks later but only saw a minor role against the Tennessee Titans. After New England’s bye week, Michel returned to being New England’s lead runner and recorded 478 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries over the final six games of the season. Michel saved his best for last, as the running back recorded 71 carries for 336 yards and three touchdowns during New England’s postseason run.

Michel finished his rookie season with 313 carries, but New England probably won’t let him see that big of a workload in 2019. In addition to getting a healthy Rex Burkhead, the Patriots also drafted running back Damien Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

