Patriots training camp starts soon

The Patriots have had a very different quiet off-season from a year ago. There was no drama this year and no big trades for them. You could say it was quite a boring offseason for the Patriots. Brady skipped OTA’s a second straight season, but that really doesn’t matter when they just won the Super Bowl. The biggest story-line was Rob Gronkowski retiring. Other than that it was quiet for the most part. Training camp starts on July 24th with the first public practice on July 25th. That does seem later than previous seasons.

Tom Brady will be missing Gronk but they’ll be alright

Brady will be missing his favorite tight end this training camp. Benjamin Watson is back but will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season. Also, he has some new receiver talent he’ll have to work with. First-round draft choice N’Keal Harry has already worked out with Brady and Edelman in Montana. Brady’s also working out with Josh Gordon, which is huge as he’ll be an asset when he gets back on the field. Sony Michel should have a good camp, and so should James White.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the draft picks do during training camp. Running back Damien Harris was the 87th pick in the draft and we’ll have to see how he does behind James White and Sony Michel. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham is also looking for a shot at being Tom Brady’s backup and possible successor. The Patriots selected Danny Etling last year in the seventh round and he landed on the practice squad. If Stidham can be the next Garoppolo then they could have their next quarterback when Brady hangs it up at 45.

As the quiet offseason is drawing to a close, the new season kicks off with training camp beginning in a month. It looks like an another Super Bowl is ahead of them as long as Brady and Belichick are around. Get ready for the large crowds, nice weather, and Patriots football beginning at the end of July.

