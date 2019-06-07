NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 26: Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams is selected by the New England Patriots during the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 26, 2019, at the Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots struggled to defend bigger tight ends in 2019, such as Travis Kelce and Eric Ebron. Bill Belichick is, therefore, looking to add defensive backs specifically for the role of covering not only bigger tight ends but bigger receivers in general. This was first evidenced by the late season signing of former second-round pick safety Obi Melifonwu and more recently by the selection of cornerback Joejuan Williams in the second round of the 2019 draft.

The Patriots have perhaps the deepest and most talented group of defensive backs in the league heading into 2019. The top three corners are set to be Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, and Jason McCourty. The top three safeties will likely be Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, and Duron Harmon. In the slot, Jonathan Jones and Duke Dawson look to be battling it out for the starting job. Jason McCourty has quietly had success in the slot as well despite limited snaps.

While both Williams and Melifonwu are likely to make the roster, they will have to battle for playing time throughout the 2019 season.

New England Patriots Training Camp Battles: JoeJuan Williams vs Obi Melifonwu

JoeJuan Williams

JoeJuan Williams was the Patriots’ 2019 second round selection. The Patriots traded up to ensure they could select him. Williams is listed as 6’3” and 208 lbs. He posted an underwhelming 40-yard dash time of 4.64 seconds at the combine and then an improved but still below average 4.55 seconds at Vanderbilt’s pro day. Having had the opportunity to coach both in college, Coach Derek Mason has compared Williams to Richard Sherman.

Williams and Sherman have similar strengths and weaknesses. Sherman is 6’3” and 194 lbs and ran a 4.56 second 40. He’s widely known as a cornerstone of the Legion of Boom, one of the best secondaries the league has ever seen. Williams is also compared to Brandon Browner, another member of the Legion of Boom who played on the Patriots during their Super Bowl XLIX run. Browner is listed at 6’4” 220 lbs and ran a 4.63 second 40. Williams has similar measurables, indicating that speed isn’t the only factor which determines NFL success.

Due to his lack of top-end speed, Williams is at his best in a press man system like New England’s. This is where he thrives. By utilizing his size and strength, he is able to compete with receivers from the line of scrimmage, disrupt routes, make receivers uncomfortable, and make plays on the ball. Williams is also a good tackler, something which will be necessary as he competes with larger receivers.

Obi Melifonwu

The Grafton, MA native was signed by the Patriots after being waived by the Raiders earlier in the season. His NFL career has unfortunately been plagued by injury, but he was a strong prospect coming out of college. Melifonwu is listed at 6’4” and 224 lbs. Given his size, he had a historic combine performance, posting a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 44-inch vertical jump, and a staggering 141-inch broad jump. When fully healthy, he is an athletic freak.

Melifonwu has seen snaps already with the Patriots as part of an unorthodox package featuring seven defensive backs—4 safeties and 3 corners. In the two games he played against the Jets and Vikings, Melifonwu recorded a modest 3 tackles. With Patrick Chung out for minicamp, Obi Melifonwu has been taking snaps as the starting strong safety, showing that he is right behind Chung on the depth chart.

Last Word on JoeJuan Williams vs Obi Melifonwu

JoeJuan Williams and Obi Melifonwu are both tall, strong, and athletic defensive backs who should be utilized primarily in coverage against bigger receivers and tight ends. While Melifonwu boasts better athleticism, Williams is better in press coverage.

The Patriots have so many good defensive backs that they can change their rotation based on opponent. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, who might run packages with two tight ends and two big wide receivers, for instance, both Melifonwu and Williams might see playing time. Against lighter, shiftier teams, maybe neither of them will get any snaps.

A lot of it, however, will come down to how well each of these players performs in training camp. If Melifonwu can prove to be effective, he may be the Patriots long term answer at strong safety. Likewise, if Williams can prove himself, he could compete for the starting job against receivers like Vyncint Smith, Donte Moncrief, and Demarcus Robinson.

