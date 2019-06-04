JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 23: Austin Seferian-Jenkins #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars plays against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots made a roster move on Tuesday, in releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news, citing that Seferian-Jenkins is taking a month off due to personal reasons.

The #Patriots are cutting TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, source said. He’s taking a step away for a month for personal issues and the team will release him as he does that. We’ll see if he comes back to New England or anywhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2019

New England signed Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum back on April 10th. Some thought New England saw Seferian-Jenkins as a potential Rob Gronkowski replacement for at least 2019, but clearly, the Patriots think differently — as per usual — as they are releasing him on the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Before he landed with the Patriots, Seferian-Jenkins was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The tight end appeared in five games for the Jaguars in 2018, catching 11 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. Prior to his short stint in Jacksonville, Seferian-Jenkins was claimed off of waivers by the New York Jets in September of 2016. He split time with Neal Sterling at tight end for the Jets. In New York, Seferian-Jenkins started 12 games, caught 60 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to his time with the Jets, Seferian-Jenkins was penciled in as the starting tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Cameron Brate. Tampa Bay selected Seferian-Jenkins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Seferian-Jenkins spent a little over two years for the Buccaneers before he was waived in September of 2016. During his time in Tampa Bay, the 26-year-old started 14 games, caught 45 passes for 603 yards and seven touchdowns.

Seferian-Jenkins looked to have a promising career ahead of him with the Buccaneers before he was arrested for DUI, which led to his September 2016 release from the team that drafted him. Since that arrest, Seferian-Jenkins has had several chances to kickstart his career’s heart but he has failed to do so. Perhaps when he solves the problems he’s currently faced with, the Patriots may welcome him back with open arms.

