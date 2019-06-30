NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 09: Logan Mankins #70 of the New England Patriots plays against the Tennessee Titans during their season opener at LP Field on September 9, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are just 70 days away from kicking off the 2019 season. In a nearly 20-year run of dominance, it is easy to forget about some of the players that played in between to two halves of the Patriots dynasty. Logan Mankins may go down as one of the greatest Patriots to never win a championship with the franchise, and he is by far the best player to don the number 70 in team history.

Logan Mankins was drafted by the Patriots 32nd overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. He went on to become one of the most consistent linemen in Patriots history. Mankins played sixteen games in six of his nine seasons in New England. Over the course of his career, he made seven Pro Bowls and was named to one All-Pro team. In addition to being durable Mankins also embodied something that is highly valued in New England, versatility. He was drafted as an offensive tackle but quickly made the switch to guard and was able to thrive in that role.

Logan Mankins’ best and most memorable moment in New England came in 2011. In Week One of that season, Mankins suffered a torn ACL in his right knee but still played 15 games during that season. In the playoffs, the story only got more unbelievable. Mankins suffered a torn MCL in his left knee in the divisional round against the Denver Broncos. Despite these serious injuries Mankins was still able to push himself and play in Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants. The career accolades alone are enough to earn Mankins a spot in Patriots lore, but this gritty display in the 2011 season is the stuff of legends.

Logan Mankins was everything a New England Patriot should be and more. He quietly went about his business and was one of the best offensive linemen in the game for several seasons. His toughness can’t be questioned after watching him during the 2011 season. Playing with any kind of knee injury is hard enough for linemen, but torn ligaments in both knees is a category unto itself.

The Departure

For all the good that Mankins did in a Patriots uniform, he left rather unceremoniously. After refusing to take a pay cut in 2014 he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The return wasn’t much, just a draft pick and tight end Tim Wright. Had Mankins taken the pay cut he would’ve finally won a championship. However, that was not the case and Mankins is one of the greatest Patriots to never win a title. His legacy is one of toughness and consistency. His ability to play week in and week out despite injury was incredible. That type of toughness is extremely difficult to find in today’s game. Logan Mankins will go down in Patriots history as one of the best to never win a title. Despite the lack of rings, Mankins is undoubtedly the best player to wear number 70 in team history.

