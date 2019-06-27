Time and tide wait for no man. No one is so powerful that they can stop the march of time.

So says an old proverb. No one really knows where it came from, but the earliest recorded

date was in 1225. The message is especially irrefutable if you’ve lived long enough to wake

up to joint pain and crow’s feet.

But seven hundred, eighty and some odd years later, the wisdom of this proverb faces a real

challenge.

The guy’s name is Tom Brady. The quarterback of the New England Patriots is ageless, not

to mention a straight-up G.O.A.T.

His accomplishments in professional football have been aired a million times but bear

repeating—six Super Bowl championships, three league MVP awards, and 14 Pro Bowl

nods. He’s the owner of just about every NFL postseason passing record.

Whether time and tide are, in fact, waiting for Brady or if he’s stopped time all together is

fodder for barroom debate. What’s certain is that Brady’s elite longevity in the NFL is owed

to a very methodical lifestyle.

Brady will be 42-years-old when the 2019 NFL season opens in August. It’s no happy

accident he’s still in the game. Number 12 fanatically follows a training and nutrition

program that keeps him competitive while powering the Patriots to the top of Oddschecker’s

Super Bowl LIV forecast.

A Younger Man’s Quest to Stay Young

While it’s difficult to believe, Brady, at 25, was in frequent pain. He knew his football career

would be unsustainable without drastic lifestyle changes.

This early-career catalyst has led Brady on a 15-year odyssey perfecting the ultimate training

regimen. Along the way, he’s proven the human body to be an instrument – playable,

tunable, and capable of beautiful music in the right hands.

Brady has developed enviable discipline on the road to age-proofing himself. His daily

schedule and activities are tightly micromanaged, ensuring he follows a rigid protocol.

Maybe deep down inside, Brady has a fear of public speaking, a perfectly human trait. Maybe

he’s just postponing the inevitable speech he will be called to give in Canton when he’s

inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Or perhaps he can’t stand golf, the chosen time-filler of so many out-to-pasture players.

Regardless, Brady has no plans to hang up the vaunted number 12 jersey anytime soon.

He’s expressed a desire to play into his mid-40s—a few more trips around the sun, powering

the Patriots deep into the playoffs, that time on the football calendar when he’s at his best.

Recovery Favors Flexibility

Brady is fanatically dedicated to his workouts. During the season, he often arrives at the

Patriots training facility before sunrise. In one legendary tale, former New England safety

Rodney Harrison ventured into the weight room at 6 a.m. only to receive a tongue-in-cheek

“good afternoon” greeting from Brady.

But don’t expect to see Brady powerlifting for hours on end. After 19 years in the NFL, he’s

more concerned with muscle pliability than sheer strength.

The focus on pliability means building muscle flexibility. Brady strives to stay limber and

agile while preventing injury. Pliable muscles are optimized to absorb the impact of the game

and limit damage. It’s an increasingly common practice among NFL players as a “prehab”

method to ward off otherwise injury-inducing hits.

Brady’s apprehension around conventional weight training stems from the dangers of heavily

battered muscles. The constant contractions involved in weightlifting creates muscles that are

short and dense.

Rather, Brady turns to elastic resistance bands, vibrating foam rollers, and massage balls for

pliability training. He also adheres to a strict massage schedule aimed at keeping his muscles

long, soft, and ultimately quicker to recover.

Brady and Alex Guerrero, his personal trainer and frequent collaborator, even authored a

book and documentary detailing the quarterback’s intense training program. Released in

2017, The TB12 Method is part autobiography of a peak performer and part instructional

manual for athletes who want the dish on Brady’s methods.

You could also say The TB12 Method is a mad scientist’s manifesto for the Fountain of

Youth. Just about every conceivable topic of health and wellness is covered, including

strength training, supplementation, hydration, nutrition, cognitive fitness, recovery, and

lifestyle choices. Turns out success for elite athletes is as much mental as it is physical.

Greatness In, Greatness Out

The extent of Brady’s micromanaged lifestyle is further reflected in his diet. It’s rife with all-

natural and whole foods. He avoids nightshades—vegetables like peppers, tomatoes,

mushrooms, and eggplants that pack a bloat risk.

He also hydrates at levels that would make Lake Michigan blush, drinking a confessed 12 to

25 glasses of water a day—about 2.5 gallons of the wet stuff.

Brady also knows what liquids to avoid. He rarely consumes alcohol and claims to have

never tried coffee.

Brady and Guerrero are quick to point out Brady’s training and nutrition routine isn’t for

everyone. It’s a highly customized program built for the specific needs of Brady’s body type

and high-performance condition.

The Smartest Man in Football

Brady’s mental game is perhaps even more remarkable than his physical prowess. Patriots

coach Bill Belichick is on record with the remark that “He’s not a great natural athlete.”

Instead, Brady relies on a strong work ethic, strategic thinking, and an unbreakable focus on

the task at hand to get the best of his opponents.

There’s arguably no one else in sports who has overcome their natural shortcomings so

effectively. Brady’s intelligence allows him to isolate variables of the game and then work

like mad on improving.

As a result, he’s taken his throwing mechanics from average to legendary. He’s learned to

read defenses like a Dr. Seuss book. He finds opportunities to make plays when none seem

possible.

As famed Sports Center anchor Dan Patrick liked to say, “You can’t stop him. You can only

hope to contain him.” The clock isn’t stopping Tom Brady, and it’s barely containing him.

Time and tide will have to wait for this man.

