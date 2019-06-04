ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 28: A General View of the New England Patriots end zone Logo on the Field inside Mercedes Benz Stadium during Super Bowl LIII week on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are officially 96 days away from kicking off their 2019 season. New England’s two-decade run of dominance is unparalleled in sports, especially during the salary cap era. With their recent run of success, it’s easy to forget about some of the noteworthy players who came before the turn of the millennia. Brent Williams wasn’t a superstar, but he was a solid starter and is the best 96 in team history.

97 Days to Kickoff: Jarvis Green

96 Days to Kickoff: Brent Williams

Williams was born on October 23, 1964, in Flint, Michigan. Spending his entire childhood there, Williams put his name on the map due to his on-field and off-field performance. On the field, Williams earned a scholarship to the University of Toledo for his work as a defensive end. Off the field, Williams managed to earn a spot on the National Honors Society as a sophomore, even though that distinction was typically granted to just Juniors and Seniors.

Williams spent four years with the University of Toledo, earning a degree in Business Administration while starting at defensive end. Despite playing at a smaller school, the New England Patriots drafted him with their seventh-round pick in the 1986 NFL Draft.

Overcoming his late-round selection, Williams not only made the 1986 roster, but managed to start all 16 games. Not only did he play, but he played well. During his rookie season, Williams recorded 73 tackles and seven sacks. After an injury riddled 1987, Williams returned to the starting lineup better than ever. Appearing and starting in all 16 games, Williams recorded eight sacks, 58 tackles, and one fumble recovery.

Williams remained New England’s primary defensive end until the end of the 1993 season. In total, Williams finished career play playing in 121 games while starting 101. During his time on the field, the Flint native recorded 43.5 sacks, 430 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries.

Life After the Patriots

Williams and the parted ways following the 1993 season, but the former seventh-round pick remained in the league for three more seasons. Williams spent the 1994 and 1995 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, recording two sacks, 56 tackles, and two forced fumbles over the course of 21 games. The defensive end spent the 1996 season with the New York Jets before calling it a career.

By the time Williams finally hung up his cleats for good, the former seventh-round pick from Flint, Michigan accumulated 45.5 sacks, 491 tackles, and 12 fumble recoveries while appearing in 147 games.

During his playing time, Williams interned with businesses as a part of the NFL Internship Program. Through this program, Williams learned that he had a knack for investment advisory. Immediately following his playing days, Williams jumped directly into the world of investment.

Just like he did on the field, Williams entered the world of investment advisory and immediately climbed up the ranks. As of 2010, Williams was Vice President in the Wealth Management Group of Delta Equity. A significant portion of his clients were football players, which Williams helped keep him close to the game without the soreness.

Williams also remained close to the local football community, working at the youth football level with NextGen Camps and the National Collegiate Scouting Association. Williams served as interim head coach for Catholic Memorial in 2017 and even wrote a book called “Recruit My Son”, inspired by the difficult recruitment process his sons went through as high school athletes.

97 Days to Kickoff: Jarvis Green

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on