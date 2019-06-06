Another year, another Tom Brady “controversy”. This one led to New York Mets fans losing their minds. The issue for the easily outraged was over a nickname.

Tom received massive blowback due to Brady’s marketing team filing for the trademark “Tom Terrific”.

Baseball HOF pitcher Tom Seaver was known by fans as Tom Terrific and were not happy hearing about Brady’s plan. The fact this really took place is pure comedy.

Tom Brady’s jersey is in the trash with beans on it. The owner here says they used some black beans because Brady is a “black spot” on NYC. pic.twitter.com/XBLwRdcJaB

— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 4, 2019

Brady Spoke on the situation at his press conference today

Brady’s first press conference of the 2019 season had many asking about this entire debacle. “It’s unfortunate” Brady said, adding “I was actually trying to do something because I didn’t like the nickname and I wanted to make sure no one used it because some people wanted to use it.”

Brady Said he learned a good lesson…

The quarterback went into more detail saying, “I was only trying to keep people from using it, and then it got spun around into something different than what it actually was.” Why this is such a big deal in my opinion is obvious, it’s only because it’s Tom Brady. Any other athlete named Tom who decided to do this, none of this nonsense would’ve been news.

The fact Brady is speaking about this at his press conference is silly to me. Telling reporters “it was a good lesson learned, and I’ll try to do things differently in the future.”

TB12 has already said he hates being called the GOAT and expanded on people praising him in general

Continuing to explain himself to reporters Brady went on saying “I don’t like when people give me too many nice compliments, especially that. It wasn’t something I was trying to do out of any disrespect, ill manner, or anything like that.”

Anyone with a brain already knew that Brady wasn’t being disrespectful to the baseball legend, let’s hope this story is over.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on