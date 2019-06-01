SAN DIEGO – OCTOBER 24: Mike Wright #99 of the New England Patriots celebrates a missed last second field goal for a 23-20 win over the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 24, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

New England Patriots football is almost back! While there still may be a three-month wait until the start of the 2019 season, we are officially in the double digits. To commemorate the countdown to New England’s quest for their NFL-record seventh championship, we here at Last Word on Pro Football will be counting down the greatest Patriots by jersey number, starting with defensive lineman Mike Wright.

Mike Wright: 99 Days to Kickoff

Wright initially joined the Patriots prior to the 2005 season. Joining the reigning Super Bowl champions, the undrafted free agent entered camp having to compete for a depth role. Despite going up against a stacked roster, Wright managed to secure a job, appearing in 13 games while recording 13 tackles.

The defensive end made the roster again in 2006, recording his first career sack while appearing in all 16 games. Wright continued to establish himself in New England, as the second-year lineman started four games in 2006. Injuries limited Wright to just nine games in 2007, and the defensive end finished his season with 0.5 sacks, 10 tackles, and one quarterback hit. Wright appeared in all 16 games in 2018, posting a then-career-high 2.5 sacks and 28 tackles. The former undrafted rookie tested free agency, but ultimately returned to New England on a four-year deal.

That contract extension appeared to pay dividends early on. Wright saw a bigger role in 2009, becoming one of New England’s leading pass rushers. Playing in all 16 games, Wright set career highs in sacks (five) and tackles (35) during his first season on the new deal. The defensive end was even better in 2010, recording 5.5 sacks in just 10 games played.

Unfortunately, Wright underwent a series of injuries and could never consistently get back on the field. Wright missed the final six games of the 2010 season with a concussion, but the former undrafted free agent returned to the field for the start of the 2011 season. Unfortunately, Wright played in New England’s season opener before he suffered yet another concussion. He missed the rest of the season and never returned to health. New England parted ways with Wright prior to the 2012 season and the defensive end never joined another team.

Mike Wright’s Legacy

Mike Wright wasn’t a Hall of Fame talent, but the 6’4” defensive lineman was a solid role player capable of lining up all along the defensive line. He certainly falls under the “what could have been” category, as the versatile defensive lineman appeared to only be improving. He suffered his first concussion at age 28, so he could have had a couple more seasons of productive play left in him.

Wright was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. A product of Purcell Marian High School, Wright spent the 2000 college season playing football for Ashland University. Wright then transferred to the University of Cincinnati, earning a spot on the football team as a walk-on.

Despite joining the team in 2001, Wright didn’t make his collegiate debut for Cincinnati until the 2003 season. Wright redshirted through his first professional season and missed the entirety of 2002 with a knee injury. Finally healthy and ready to play, Wright spent the 2003 and 2004 seasons with Cincinnati before entering the NFL.

Wright finished his career with 15 sacks, 29 quarterback hit and 18 tackles for loss in his 81 professional games played. While he never won a Super Bowl in his Patriots tenure, the defensive lineman was a part of two separate AFC Champions. He’s not the best player in New England Patriots history, but he is the best to ever wear number 99.

