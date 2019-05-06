Kraft shouldn’t be suspended, especially if the case is dismissed.

The Patriots are coming off their sixth Super Bowl championship. Right after that, another Patriots scandal happened involving the Patriots owner Robert Kraft. I don’t need to go into the details. We all know what happened at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. In my opinion, Kraft shouldn’t be suspended by the league because it’s not a football issue, and also not a domestic violence issue. The Patriots won’t lose draft picks, and I really don’t think he should be fined. He could’ve gone about it a different way, like flown to Vegas or have girls come to his hotel room, but it is what it is.

I’m sure he isn’t the only rich person to do that either. Many others without mentioning names have done the same thing. The only difference is Kraft got caught and those guys didn’t. He’s done a lot for charity and for different communities, so he was stressed out before the AFC Championship Game. What’s the big deal? Everyone on the Patriots will be on Kraft’s side through all of this and not let it get in the way of the upcoming season.

The Patriots are the best at handling distractions

We all know the Patriots are the best at handling distractions. They let nothing get in their way of winning. They will continue to win to make the rest of the Country hate that the Patriots win all the time regardless of whatever distraction comes up. Robert Kraft shouldn’t get suspended. It’s not a league issue and the case could even get dismissed. So why would the league suspended him if the case could get dismissed? It makes no sense. He’ll walk away with nothing, but hopefully know that he shouldn’t go about it that way again. Fly to Vegas. He’s a billionaire, he doesn’t need to go to a strip mall for that.

