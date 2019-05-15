N’Keal Harry could be a great receiver for the Patriots

The Patriots have signed their first-round pick N’Keal Harry to a four year $10 million contract. In three seasons with Arizona, Harry had 73 receptions for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns. He will compete for a starting position at Wide Receiver with Julian Edelman, Deymarius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, etc. Harry seems to want to learn the Patriot system and how to be a great player in the league. He has a future Hall Of Fame quarterback throwing to him, and great veteran receivers guiding him in the right direction.

Patriots reached agreement with first-round pick N’Keal Harry on a 4-year, $10,098,348 deal that includes a $364,252 signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2019

He’ll be learning from the best organization in the league

Harry has met with the media and can’t wait to get to work. He spoke at minicamp saying “The way they did things, like I said earlier, it’s a great organization. They’ve obviously won a lot of Super Bowls and there’s a reason for that. So when I came here for the visit, I just felt like there was something different. There was a different approach and a different mentality.” With Rob Gronkowski retired, Harry will have to be a factor to make some plays for the offense. He also brings some young talent on the team, and can run fast to get open.

He wants to get pushed around by coaches and Brady. That’s the only way he’s going to get better as a player. Getting coached hard can make him a better person on the field and off it. Also with how he handles the media and saying the right things. If Brady can find him the ball, he will get open. Brady is 42 in August, and is going to need help from his offensive line and receivers to make plays. Harry has the potential to be a great receiver for the Patriots. It’s too early to compare him to anyone, but it seems he has some talent which is great.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on