The 2019 NFL Draft may be over, but that doesn’t mean the New England Patriots are done adding talent. The Patriots are notorious for finding hidden gems after the draft and New England will hope to continue their success in 2019. The Patriots signed 10 undrafted free agents and could add even more in the coming weeks.

New England Patriots Undrafted Free Agents

As of this posting, the Patriots have added the following 10 undrafted free agents: Calvin Anderson, Andrew Beck, Nick Brossette, Ryan Davis, Malik Gant, Tyler Gauthier, Terez Hall, Jakobi Meyers, D’Angelo Ross, and Tyree St. Louis.

Offensive Players

The most interesting name on this list is North Carolina State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Pro Football Focus loved Myers, giving him the second-best grade of all Power-Five slot receivers over the past two seasons. Myers’ lack of athleticism led to his undrafted status, as the North Carolina product recorded subpar testing data across the board. However, he’s a good route runner capable of making the most of his limited athletic ability. With a questionable wide receiver depth chart, Meyers could sneak onto the final 53-man roster.

#Patriots UDFA Jakobi Meyers is the #2 graded Power-5 receiver out of the slot over the past two seasons, beating out several drafted players. https://t.co/g2qo9KDNB5 — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) May 2, 2019

Ryan Davis is more versatile than Meyers, as he possesses the ability to line up all over the offensive formation. However, just like Meyers, he isn’t a prototypical athlete and could struggle at the next level. He’ll need to hone up his route running and fundamentals to help increase his chance of making the final roster. Fortunately, Davis also has experience returning punts and could make a living as a special teamer.

Andrew Beck has as good a chance as anyone to make the 53-man roster. While he doesn’t bring much to the receiving game, Beck is a fantastic in-line blocker. With Dwayne Allen in Miami, Beck will battle Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo for the blocking tight end role.

Calvin Anderson, Tyler Gauthier and Tyree St. Louis are all longshots to make the roster. Anderson has NFL build but no polish. A year on the practice squad with Dante Scarneccia could do wonders for his career. Gauthier spent the majority of his collegiate tenure as a center but has the raw ability to play guard. St. Louis has a decent frame at 6’5” and 305 pounds but lacks sound fundamentals. With New England’s offensive line among the best in the league, it’s hard to imagine these guys making the roster.

Barring injury, Nick Brossette stands no chance at making the final roster. This isn’t a reflection of his ability as it is the current depth chart. Sony Michel, James White, and Damien Harris are all locks and Brandon Bolden and Rex Burkhead should make the team as well. Brossette is a straight-line runner who will ease the off-season burden for Sony Michel and Damien Harris.

Defensive Players

The Patriots love players like Malik Gant. At 5’11” and 209 pounds, Gant projects as a safety/linebacker hybrid a la Patrick Chung. Chung suffered a broken forearm in Super Bowl LIII and should be ready for the start of the season. However, he’ll miss part of off-season workouts and Gant will have an opportunity to make a name for himself.

Terez Hall has a lot of Elandon Roberts in his game. While relatively undersized for a middle linebacker (6’1”, 230 pounds), Hall is a ferocious between-the-tackles hitter when he attacks the right gap. However, he doesn’t always guess correctly and he isn’t capable of holding his own in coverage. He’s probably nothing more than a camp body.

Much like Nick Brossette, D’Angelo Ross won’t make the roster without a series of injuries. The New Mexico product had a decent career in college but is at the bottom of a stacked cornerback group. His 5’8” height limits him to slot work in the NFL and New England already has Duke Dawson and Jonathan Jones ahead on the depth chart. Ross’ only way to the roster is if he can prove to be a top special teamer.

