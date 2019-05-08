DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 4: Jared Veldheer (66) of the Denver Broncos takes the field before the game against the Houston Texans. The Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 4, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Since the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the only news to come out of the NFL was how quiet everyone is. That will be changing soon. NFL teams will go back to signing veteran free agents in the coming days. The New England Patriots have already gotten started by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million with veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer.

The #Patriots are planning to sign free agent OT Jared Veldheer later this week, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The veteran former member of the #Broncos and #AZCardinals visited New England last week and the two sides are in a good place with numbers. Provides key depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2019

Jared Veldheer, New England Patriots Agree to Terms

In Veldheer, the Patriots are getting veteran leadership and a capable starter on the offensive line. The leadership will greatly benefit younger players like Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste. Adding Veldheer also brings healthy competition, which is something the Patriots love. Furthermore, if he wins the starting job, he can comfortably replace Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle. From the competition standpoint, however, it seems as if New England expects Veldheer to make the roster as he’ll be making a base salary of $3.5 million. With that in mind, perhaps Veldheer has less of a battle to be named an opening day starter than others.

Jared Veldheer’s NFL Background

Veldheer, a Grand Rapids, MI native, was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Veldheer started 11 games as a rookie, seeing time at both center and left tackle. Oakland liked Veldheer at left tackle more and penciled him in as their starter at that spot. He started all 16 games in 2011 and 2012, but only five in 2013 due to injury. Oakland opted to let Veldheer test the free agent market after the 2013 season. The veteran tackle made out well on the market following an injury, as he wound up signing a five-year, $35 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Veldheer spent four years in Arizona, playing both tackle positions and he also saw some time at right guard. Arizona moved on from Veldheer prior to the 2018 season, though, by trading him to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, which became cornerback Christian Campbell. Veldheer started 12 games for the Broncos, but Denver opted not to re-sign him. The 31-year-old had to wait for more than he would have hoped to join a new team, but he has now found one in the Patriots.

