According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports, New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is likely to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Patriots signed Thomas in the off-season after the 31-year old suffered a torn Achilles injury late in the 2018 season.

Curran: Demaryius Thomas Likely to Start Season on PUP List

While Demaryius Thomas has posted encouraging workout videos, it sounds like the four-time Pro Bowler will miss the start of the season. According to Curran, Thomas “will almost certainly start training camp on the PUP and…probably won’t be full speed and confident” come September. Curran cites anonymous medical sources for this assessment and states that the Patriots will likely decide if it’s worth activating Thomas for the start of the season if he’s not 100% healthy. Curran adds on that he’d “bet” on the Patriots waiting for a full recovery before activating Thomas.

Thomas initially tore his Achilles late in 2018 as a member of the Houston Texans. Initially acquired for a fourth-round pick at the trade deadline, Thomas recorded 23 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Texans.

Prior to joining Houston, Thomas spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos. Initially selected in the first round by current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Thomas recorded 665 receptions for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns with Denver. His best season came in 2014 when he recorded 111 receptions for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns. Thomas also won a Super Bowl with the Broncos when he recorded 105 receptions for 1,304 yards and six touchdowns.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has battled back from an Achilles injury. Thomas suffered a torn Achilles injury back in 2011 and returned to the field just eight months later. Granted, doing it at age 23 is different than doing it at age 31, but it’s encouraging that he’s done this before.

