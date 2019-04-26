COLLEGE STATION, TX – NOVEMBER 24: Jace Sternberger #81 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs with the ball after. A catch against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field on November 24, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots knocked it out of the park with their first-round selection of N’Keal Harry, but they’re not done yet. As of this posting, the Patriots are scheduled to make two picks in Round Two of the 2019 NFL Draft. There are still quite a few interesting players left on the board who could immediately come in and contribute to New England’s quest for a seventh championship.

Possible New England Patriots Round Two NFL Draft Fits

Jawaan Taylor

Not many expected Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to be available at the end of Day One. The 6’5”, 340-pound tackle boasts ideal size for the position and his film shows that he can win with strength and quickness. He’s particularly gifted as a pass blocker and he has the versatility to play left and right tackle.

The one downside with Taylor is his knee. Teams are reportedly worried about the structural integrity of his knee and if he can have a healthy, sustained career. While this injury is obviously worrisome, there comes a point where the risk is worth the reward. Taylor is a top-15 prospect at one of the most important positions in football. With Marcus Cannon getting older and an untested Isaiah Wynn penciled in on the left side, the Patriots need another option at tackle. Jawaan Taylor comes with his fair share of risk, but the possibility of drafting another franchise left tackle is too good to pass up.

Other Positional Fits: Cody Ford, Dalton Risner, Greg Little

Jace Sternberger

The Patriots missed their chance to grab Rob Gronkowski’s replacement in the first round, but Jace Sternberger can still contribute as an instant starter. While he won’t match Gronkowski’s impact (nobody can), Sternberger can immediately contribute in the passing game. During his final year in the college ranks, Sternberger recorded 48 receptions for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Sternberger isn’t the fastest tight end in the class, but his fantastic route running ability allows him to get open in the short and intermediate portions of the field. Additionally, Sternberger knows how to use his 6’4” frame to box out defenders and win red zone matchups. New England’s offense could use another red zone weapon, and Sternberger fits the bill.

The biggest knock against Sternberger is that he’s not a great blocker. This is a valid assessment, as he doesn’t hold up well when asked to open holes as an in-line tight end. However, his impact in the passing game easily justifies a second-round pick.

Other Positional Fits: Irv Smith Jr.

Taylor Rapp

It’s not a real Patriots draft unless New England selects a safety in the second round. Fortunately for the Patriots, Darnell Savage was the only safety taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. This leaves the board wide open for New England to take just about anyone they want, and Washington’s Taylor Rapp is a perfect fit for this defense.

Taylor Rapp is basically Patrick Chung all over again. The Washington product delivers vicious hits from the box and has the versatility to cover slot receivers, tight ends, and running backs in the passing game. He rarely misses a tackle and is a fantastic blitzer when called upon.

Rapp doesn’t have the sideline-to-sideline speed to succeed in a Devin McCourty role, but he’s the perfect heir to Patrick Chung. Chung has quietly been one of New England’s most valuable defenders, and Rapp has the tools to fill that role down the line.

Other Positional Fits: Nasir Adderley, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

